Applications now open for third edition of Docs Ireland Marketplace

The Docs Ireland Marketplace is an opportunity for filmmakers to meet one-to-one with leading international documentary industry decision makers, including international funders, broadcasters, distributors and exhibitors. It will take place during Docs Ireland 4 (Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2022).

The only marketplace dedicated to documentary on the island of Ireland, it provides an outlet for filmmakers to pitch their project through carefully matched meetings organised by the Docs Ireland team.

A hub for funding, sales and distribution of documentaries in Ireland and globally, the market is an incubator for nurturing domestic talent so that our industry can continue to thrive in the future. We also welcome international submissions.

Previous Decision Makers for the Docs Ireland Marketplace have included:

Autlook Films | BBC NI | Breakout Pictures | CAT&Docs | Dogwoof | Element Distribution | Met Film Sales | National Geographic | RTÉ | Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry. | Sky Docs | Submarine Entertainment | Taskovski Films | TG4 | TVF | Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More

The full list of Decision Makers for the 2022 Marketplace will be announced in advance of the event.

The Docs Ireland Marketplace is an opportunity for filmmakers to meet with leading international documentary industry decision makers, including international funders, broadcasters, distributors and exhibitors on a one to one basis.

Decision makers will engage with participating filmmakers, helping them to develop their documentary projects, as well as foster new relationships and opportunities.

Applications are open to long form documentary films (50 minutes +) across all genres, and from any country. You must have at least one TV / digital / theatrical credit in documentary, although this can include shorter form.

The deadline for application is 5pm on Friday April 29th. Successful projects will be announced on Friday May 27th.

Further information is available here, and the application form is available to complete here.

If you have any additional questions regarding the application process, please contact roisin@docsireland.ie.

The Marketplace will take place during the 2022 Docs Ireland Festival, happening in Belfast from Wednesday June 29th to Sunday July 3rd. The exact date will be announced in the coming months*.

* Organisers are currently planning for a fully physical festival and marketplace. However, they are monitoring the ever-evolving Covid-19 situation, and will move the event online, if required.

Further information on the festival is available at www.docsireland.ie