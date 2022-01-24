Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More has announced that they will release Irish writer/director Kate Dolan’s feature debut You Are Not My Mother in Irish cinemas on March 4th.

The film premiered in the Midnight Madness selection at the prestigious Toronto International Film Film last year, where it was named first runner up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

Char lives in a North Dublin housing estate with her mother, Angela and her grandmother Rita. Lately her mother has been unwell and confined to her bedroom. One day, after being forced to drive Char to school Angela goes missing without a trace. The family fears the worst. However, a day later she returns and seems to be well again. Char, just happy to see her mother well again ignores her mother’s increased strange behaviour until it is too late. Something malevolent has made itself at home. Char must take action before she loses her mother forever.

The film stars Hazel Doupe, Carolyn Bracken, Ingrid Craigie, Jordanne Jones, and Paul Reid. It features cinematography by Narayan Van Maele, music by Die Hexen, and is edited by John Cutler. It is produced by Deirdre Levins for Fantastic Films, with executive producers are John McDonnell, Brendan McCarthy, Celine Haddad, Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green.

You Are Not My Mother is the first of the four female-driven projects made under Screen Ireland’s POV programme. It will be released in the US by Magnolia Releasing after they struck a deal with distributors Bankside.