Break Out Pictures bolster their upcoming slate

Break Out Pictures, the distribution outfit behind the recent Oscar® nominated, box-office hit An Cailín Ciúin announce a slew of new acquisitions.

This April Break Out will release two new films; Sinead O’Shea’s TIFF-selected, award-winning Pray For Our Sinners and working with Signature Entertainment they will also release acclaimed Irish director Andrew Legge’s hotly tipped debut feature LOLA. Both films received their Irish premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival.

Later this year Break Out will release Lisa Mulcahy’s Lies We Tell, starring David Wilmot, Holly Sturton and Chris Walley; a contained psychological thriller about a gaslit girl’s break for freedom.

2023 will also see Break Out Pictures and Elysian Film jointly release Ballywalter, a life-affirming story about the unexpected connections that can change the course of our lives, starring comedian Patrick Kielty in his acting debut alongside Seána Kerslake.

Ballywalter

They have acquired Ken Wardop’s next feature I Hate Christmas, which told in signature Wardrop style follows an unlikely cast of characters who find they share a difficult and unfortunate relationship with Christmas. They all hate it. Break Out will release the film across Ireland in November, just in time for the festive season.

Continuing their partnership with Cowtown Productions, Break Out have jointly acquired the rights to Mark O’Halloran’s hit play Conversations After Sex, with Aisling Walsh set to direct. They have also acquired the rights to Harry McGee’s multi-award-winning Irish Times podcast GUBU, which tells the story of Malcolm Macarthur and the sensational murders that almost toppled an Irish government.