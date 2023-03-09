Irish drama Who We Love to be released in cinemas on April 28th

Graham Cantwell’s emotional feature drama Who We Love is to be released in Irish cinemas on April 28th following a successful festival run which saw the film premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh before being nominated for six IFTA Awards in last year’s ceremony and being runner-up Best Narrative Feature at the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

A film about coming of age and coming out, Who We Love tells the story of Lily and Simon, best friends who navigate the troubled waters of school life and explore Dublin’s vibrant and sometimes dark LGBTQ+ scene under the sharp eye of reluctant mentor Oonagh. When a misunderstanding with the beautiful and popular Violet leads to a vicious attack, Lily is faced with the greatest challenge of her young life.

Who We Love is the feature adaptation of the IFTA-nominated, award-winning short film Lily, which was also directed by Graham Cantwell. It is written by Graham Cantwell and Katie McNeice., and stars Clara Harte, Dean Quinn and Amy-Joyce Hastings, alongside Paul Ronan, Danielle Galligan, and Norma Sheahan among others.

Who We Love is not just an important film about sexuality, but also standing up to bullying in all forms and rallying around people who are still learning to believe in themselves, no matter what stage of life they’re at. This is the film I wish I had seen when I was Lily’s age and it really can’t be overstated how much of a lifeline positive LGBTQ+ stories are for people in the process of coming out, remembering that experience, or those learning what it means on an emotional level for their own friends and family. Katie McNiece, Co-writer

Who We Love is the fourth feature film from Dublin-born writer/director Graham Cantwell.

The short film was very self-contained; it had a simple structure, with the setup, conflict and resolution taking place in a very compact 20 minutes. For the feature we got to expand the world of the narrative and explore some of the other characters in more depth. We went through many drafts to get it to the point where we were happy with it, then we had a reading with a full cast of actors that sent us right back to the drawing board in many ways. Graham Cantwell, Writer/Director speaking on adapting Lily into a feature length film

It’s the unflinching scrutiny of the less upbeat elements of the gay coming of age narrative, together with sparky performances… which elevates this teen/young adult-aimed drama. Screendaily

Who We Love will be released in cinemas nationwide on April 28th/ 94 Minutes / Cert: TBC