Participating Companies announced for Screen Leaders 2021

Screen Skills Ireland Screen Skills Ireland is the national training and development resource specifically created for Ireland’s film and television industry. More, the skills development unit within Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry., has announced the participants for the 2021 iteration of the renowned Screen Leaders programme.

Screen Leaders is a strategic company development programme, which aims to provide participants with the skills to lead their organisation in an ever more complex and evolving international marketplace. It is open to company leaders across the screen industry, including sectors such as film, television, animation, games, post-production, VFX, facilities, sales, distribution, and exhibition.

From its inaugural programme in 2008 to the present, Screen Leaders has supported participants from leading European animation, TV, and film production companies. Several of these participants have progressed to become leading production companies in their respective countries, as well as participating in the screen industries on a global scale. Previous Screen Leaders participants include multi-award-winning companies such as Element Pictures Element Pictures is run by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, with offices in Dublin and London, working across production, distribution, and exhibition. Element Pictu... More (Ireland), Cinenord (Norway), Lemming Film (Netherlands), New Europe Sales (Poland), Wady Films (Luxembourg), Digital Cube (Romania), De Mensen (Belgium), and Cartoon Saloon (Ireland).

Following a highly competitive selection process, the participants for 2021 are:

Color of May, Germany – Eva Blondiau and Elmar Imanov

Cowtown Pictures, Ireland – Alan Maher and John Wallace

Danú Media, Ireland – Siobhán Ní Ghadhra and John Brady

Fibín Media, Ireland – Darach Ó Tuairisg and Bernie Hoban

Little Wing Films, Ireland – Colum McKeown and Ciaran Cassidy

Mon Ami, Denmark – Rikke Weischenfeldt and Emilie Lindgreen

Oslo Pictures, Norway – Dyveke Graver and Andrea Ottmar

Pikkukala Oy, Finland – Veronica Lassenius and Pablo Jordi

Turnip & Duck, Ireland – Colm Tobin and Aidan O’Donovan

Ukbar Filmes, Portugal – Pandora da Cunha Telles and Pablo Iraola

We are thrilled to welcome a new cohort of companies on board this year’s Screen Leaders and look forward to supporting them as they progress through the programme. During such a challenging time for the screen industries, it is hugely exciting to be able to bring together ten fantastic companies from across Ireland and Europe to learn from a range of expert tutors and each other. Teresa Mc Grane, Deputy CEO Screen Ireland and Director the of Screen Leaders

Speaking about last year’s programme, participants Christina O’Shea and Clifford Parrott from Magpie 6 Media said, “We would highly recommend Screen Leaders if you are seriously looking to elevate your individual and organisational performance. This course is collaborative, innovative, and strategic across all three modules of the programme. The team of experts have given us invaluable tools to move our company in a clear, structured, and focused direction. “

Screen Leaders is funded by the Creative Europe Programme and Screen Skills Ireland.