Galway Film Fleadh announces the nominees for the 2021 Bingham Ray New Talent Award

The 33rd Galway Film Fleadh has announced the nominees for the 2021 Bingham Ray New Talent Award.

Co-founder of indie film distributor, October Films and former president of United Artists, Bingham Ray attended the Galway Film Fleadh and Galway Film Fair for many years before his untimely death in 2012.

Bingham spent his time at the Galway Film Fleadh mentoring filmmakers, listening, advising and encouraging. The Galway Film Fleadh recognises Bingham’s generosity, wealth of knowledge and contribution to the industry each year with the Bingham Ray New Talent Award.

The inaugural Bingham Ray New Talent Award was given to Gerard Barrett at the 2012 Galway Film Fleadh for his film, Pilgrim Hill.

This year, the Galway Film Fleadh has nominated five rising stars in the fields of acting, direction and producing for the Bingham Ray New Talent Award.

This year’s nominees are:

Stacey Gregg, Director, Here Before

Seán Breathnach Director, Foscadh

Roisín Geraghty Producer, The Passion

Clara Harte – Actor, Who We Love

T.J O’Grady-Peyton – Director, Silence, Sentinel, Broken: A Lockdown Story

Clara Harte

Seán Breathnach

Roisín Geraghty

Stacey Gregg

TJ O’Grady-Peyton

The winner of the 2021 Bingham Ray New Talent Award will be announced at the closing night awards ceremony online on July 25th at 6pm at www.galwayfilmfleadh.com.

The Galway Film Fleadh is funded by the Arts Council.

This year’s Galway Film Fleadh runs from July 20th-25th. Tickets for all films are on sale at www.galwayfilmfleadh.com