The €10,000 Kerry Short Film Bursary 2023 is now open for applications

The Kerry Short Film Bursary 2023 is now open for applications. €10,000 will be awarded to the successful team to produce a short drama or documentary film in the county.

This Bursary is funded through Kerry County Council Arts Service and the Arts Council of Ireland to support & encourage filmmaking within the county. Filmmakers will be assisted through Screen Kerry – the Kerry ETB Film Development Office, and Kerry College Monavalley Campus – a centre of excellence for film training.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 5 pm on Friday, April 14th.

Applications should have a strong creative connection with Kerry, with at least one of the core creative team (Writer/Director/Producer) either from or living in Kerry. Proof of address will be required at shortlisting stage.

An online information session will be held on March 15th & will provide details on how to submit a competitive application. Applicants are encouraged to attend this webinar to ensure their submission has the best chance of success. Register with siobhan@screenkerry.ie to attend. Follow @kerryscreencomm on Twitter or www.screenkerry.ie/filmbursary for information on dates & times.

Application forms & guidelines are available at www.screenkerry.ie/kerry-short-film-bursary. There is a two-stage selection process in this open competition with previous winners excluded from entering. Stage one involves a shortlisting of applications while stage two requires an online interview with the shortlisted creative teams in May.

The Kerry Short Film Bursary has had a successful run to date with the 2021 film Haven, directed by Mo O’Connell, winning an award at the Chicago Irish Film Festival. Meanwhile, lead Actress, Maria McDermottroe, won best actress at the Toronto Women’s International Film Festival. The 2020 film Ship of Souls won the audience award at the Foyle Film Festival, placing it on the longlist for the 2022 Academy Awards.

The importance of the film bursary in developing the film sector in Kerry and giving upcoming filmmakers the opportunity to develop their craft. Siobhan O’Sullivan, Kerry ETB Film Development Officer

The bursary is a critical way to encourage filmmaking in the county, highlighting locations, facilities and skills available in Kerry. Kate Kennelly, Kerry County Council Arts Officer