Northern Ireland short film An Irish Goodbye shortlisted for Oscar

Northern Ireland Screen-funded short film, An Irish Goodbye, written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White has made it one step closer to an Academy Award. Two hundred short films qualified to be considered for the live-action short category and now An Irish Goodbye is one of fifteen that have been selected for a shortlist.

The Academy of Motion Pictures will choose between three and five short films to go forward and compete at the Oscars in March.

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, An Irish Goodbye is a black comedy following the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan following the untimely death of their mother. Under the watchful eye of odd-ball parish priest Father O’Shea, the brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down Syndrome. A robust and dedicated farmer, Lorcan’s dream of continuing to work the land he grew up on is thwarted when Turlough decides he’s sending him to live with their Aunt on the other side of Ireland. But when the brothers discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mother, Lorcan senses an opportunity: he’ll only agree to leave the farm once he and Turlough have themselves completed every single wish on their mother’s list…all one hundred of them.

The film stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

An Irish Goodbye is the second short film from duo Tom Berkeley and Ross White and is produced by Floodlight Pictures with support from Northern Ireland Screen and BFI.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 24th, while the Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12th at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The whole team is absolutely overwhelmed that An Irish Goodbye has been recognised by the Academy in this way. It’s completely surreal to think that a wee film shot in Templepatrick is now rubbing shoulders with our cinematic heroes on an international stage. Only time can tell how far we will go, but we’re honoured to be representing the UK & Ireland in the category. We cannot wait to introduce the film to a wider audience – thank you to everyone who has supported us in the journey so far! Tom Berkeley and Ross White, Writer/Directors