Review: Tár

Out this week in cinemas is Tár, directed by Todd Field and starring Cate Blanchett Tár follows Lydia Tár the greatest composer of her generation. Throughout the course of the film Lydia is building to something quite spectacular unfortunately events are coming together to bring her down.

The film is a psychological drama and within Lydia’s brain, there is a lot going on. She is quite the force. She is intimidating, charismatic and commands a room when she enters it. She is surrounded by sycophants and people desperate for her approval. It constantly feeds into her substantial ego. Then one day she is told about an ex-protege’s suicide. This particular protege seemingly was stalking Lydia and when Lydia finds out about this she tries to distance herself from it.

From here Lydia’s world slowly spirals out of control.

Tár – If you’re here you already know who she is

What really stood out to me about this film is Cate Blanchett. She is absolutely phenomenal as the imperfect maestro. She’s ethereal, at times monstrous at others she is a loving and doting mother who will do anything for those she loves. She is a complex and intriguing individual and draws you into her world effortlessly.

Field’s direction is stellar. It gives us an excellent look into the troubled mind of Lydia. With Field’s direction, we also get to see that something or someone is haunting Lydia and it is quite unnerving.

Another brilliant element is the score. It’s suffocating, and unnerving and puts you in an almost constant sense of tension. It’s not a feeling you want to have all the time but during Tár it’s pretty great. Also watching Blanchett command the stage is electric. She throws herself into each movement to command her orchestra effectively.

There is an issue unfortunately regarding the structure of the film. There is one clear point when the film should have ended and it doesn’t. Instead, it goes on for approximately another 30 minutes. This brings me to my main issue with the film. It’s too long and I did feel the runtime. I will say though that where the film ends is an excellent note to leave Lydia. It’s a strange and darkly humorous beat.

Ultimately Tár is a brilliant film that you should definitely check out. Especially if you’re a fan of Cate Blanchett who I will repeat, gives an awards-worthy performance.

