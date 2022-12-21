Irish Language film An Cailín Ciúin shortlisted for Oscar Best International Feature Film

Ireland’s An Cailín Ciúin is among fifteen films announced today on the shortlist for the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category for the 95th Oscars.

The film was selected by IFTA in August as Ireland’s nominated film for the category. Since then Academy members were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and had to view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, An Cailín Ciúin is an intricate, deeply felt coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl. Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer. She is welcomed with open arms by Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), but her husband (Andrew Bennett) keeps Cáit at arm’s length. Slowly, however, a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care. But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. An Cailín Ciúin was directed by Colm Bairéad and produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal. The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. The film is also in receipt of the Irish Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

The film has grossed over €1million at the box-office in Ireland and the UK becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever. An Cailín Ciúin is one of 15 films shortlisted from 92 countries that submitted to the category. This is the first time an Irish-language film has been shortlisted in this category and only the second Irish film ever to reach the category’s shortlist stage, after Treasure Entertainment’sVIVA in 2016. The film has been on an extraordinary journey since its World Premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February, racking up a host of awards including the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film, seven Irish Film and Television Academy Awards and a multitude of Jury and Audience Awards from film festivals across the globe. It has been a major hit also with critics garnering 5-star reviews in Ireland, the UK and Australia. It recently opened in New York and Los Angeles (Super) for an exclusive week-long run to rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline and The Playlist. It will be released nationwide in the US in February.

The film will now go on to the next stage of the Oscar nominations where members of the Academy will select from the reduced list of contenders in the category to pick the final five nominees for the 2023 Oscars which will take place on March 12th.

We are absolutely thrilled that An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl has been shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature Film and we are particularly proud to be the first Irish-language film to have achieved this. What an historic moment for Irish-language cinema! We feel privileged and honoured to continue to represent Ireland as An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl bids to secure a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. We couldn’t have made it this far without the incredible support of Screen Ireland, TG4, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the hard work and dedication of our distributors. Special thanks also to the Irish Film and Television Academy for its continued support and commitment and to the audiences who came in such record numbers to see our film so far. Colm Bairéad, Writer/Director and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, Producer – Inscéal

I would like to congratulate Colm, Cleona and Catherine and the rest of the cast and crew of An Cailín Ciúin on this wonderful news. TG4 are so proud of this beautiful film and we would like to thank everyone who supported it since it was first launched. An Cailín Ciúin has surpassed all our expectations to date and is the first ever Irish language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar. Mo cheol sibh. Máire Ní Chonláin, Executive Producer – TG4

We are delighted to hear this good news today and I would like to congratulate Cleona and Colm and everyone involved in any way with An Cailín Ciúin; the first ever Irish Language film to be shortlisted in Best International Film category. When TG4 began the Cine4 scheme with Screen Ireland and the BAI our vision was to win an Oscar for an Irish-Language film. Today’s news brings us one step closer to that aim and is very encouraging for everybody in the Irish creative community. Comhghairdeas ó chroí! Alan Esslemont – Director General, TG4

We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Colm Bairéad and the entire creative team behind An Cailín Ciúin on today’s shortlist announcement. Comhghairdeas ó chroí libh! We are so proud of what the film has achieved, both at home and internationally. The Academy Award for Best International Feature Film is one of the most prestigious and highly competitive award categories in film, based on the finest world cinema has to offer. It is very moving to see an Irish-language film make such an impact on audiences at home, with its record-breaking cinema run earlier this year, but also with audiences around the world. Irish filmmakers and Irish stories are continuing to make a huge impact with their work, which is a testament to the industry’s talent, skill and artistic vision. We hope the shortlist recognition will allow audiences who may not yet have seen this beautiful film to connect with it as strongly as we and so many others have. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive – Fís Eireann / Screen Ireland

I am delighted to hear of the shortlisting of An Cailín Ciúin for the Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards and would like to offer our sincere congratulations to producers, Inscéal and all the cast and crew on this wonderful news. An Cailín Ciúin is a beautifully told story in the Irish language which has been rightfully appreciated by audiences in Ireland. It has also left an enduring mark internationally, reflected in the numerous nominations, awards and accolades garnered throughout the world. The BAI is very pleased to have supported the production through our Sound & Vision Scheme and wish the team every continued success. Celene Craig, Chief Executive – The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland

Congratulations to Colm, Cleona and all the cast & crew on this success. The Irish Academy has been so proud to champion this precious and beautiful film, which made history when it became the first Irish-language feature to win IFTA’s Best Film award this year, and selected to represent Ireland on the global stage at the Oscars. An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl continues to make history and is now in its rightful place, resonating with audiences worldwide and competing with the best in the world. This poignant and poetic story, unfolding on screen, is what universal Cinema is all about. Áine Moriarty, Chief Executive – The Irish Film and Television Academy