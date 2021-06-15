Ruth Meehan’s The Bright Side to hit Irish screens on August 20th

Following recent raves and awards on the festival circuit Break Out Pictures Break Out Pictures is a new Irish film and event cinema distribution company founded by Nell Roddy and Robert McCann Finn. More have announced that they will release The Bright Side in cinemas across Ireland from August 20th.

World-weary stand-up comedienne, Kate McLaughlin (a superb Gemma-Leah Devereux) is in a dark place – she wants out. Her morbid prayers are answered in the form of a cancer diagnosis. To placate her family, she begrudgingly agrees to undergo chemotherapy. Armed with staggering levels of cynicism and a plethora of blackly comic jokes, Kate gets off to a bad start with four other women she encounters in the chemo ward; four women from all walks of Irish life, whose unsolicited friendships are perfectly designed to blow open her shut down heart.

Inspired by Anne Gildea’s best-selling memoir I’ve Got Cancer, What’s Your Excuse? THE BRIGHT SIDE is a fresh new dramedy about the healing power of love, laughter and friendship.

It was an absolute joy to make such a personal film as The Bright Side. It has nurtured, inspired and entertained me in a dark time. I am delighted to have a chance to share it with Irish audiences on the big screen this summer where I hope it will do the same for them. Ruth Meehan, Writer/Director

The Bright Side is a Playground Pictures production, directed by Ruth Meehan, written by Jean Pasley and Ruth Meehan. It stars Gemma-Leah Devereux, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Siobhan Cullen, Derbhle Crotty, Barbara Brennan, Karen Egan and Kevin McGahern. It is produced by Tony Deegan with backing from Screen Ireland, RTE and BAI.