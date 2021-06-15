IFTA 2021: Nominations Announced for the Irish Academy Awards

The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) is an all-Ireland organisation with a Membership of 1,240 individuals across 14 Chapters of Discipline. More) has announced the 2021 IFTA Nominations for the Irish Academy Awards across 25 categories in Film and Drama.

The 2021 virtual IFTA Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday July 4th. Further details about the show and international guest presenters will be announced shortly. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no physical IFTA Awards Ceremony until March 2022, in keeping with Covid guidelines and best international practice.

Over the past few months during lockdown, the Irish Academy Members have been busy viewing, deliberating, and shortlisting the very best work from across great Irish films, performances, and achievements.

Nominations have been shortlisted by Irish Academy Members alongside a specialist Jury panel of industry experts from around the world.

This year’s Nominations are an incredible reflection of the high-calibre talent of Irish filmmakers, who are producing world-class standards of production and storytelling on screen. The Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their great achievements. This past year and a half has been difficult for everyone across the globe, and it’s heartening now to see things opening back up, including our Cinemas nationwide, and we urge everyone to go see this incredible array of movies on the big screen near you. Cinema is above all a communal experience and we are looking forward to bringing Ireland’s world class screen community together with audiences to engage and to celebrate the very best in Irish Film & Television excellence. Aine Moriarty, IFTA CEO

The Best Film Nominees 2021

The Best Film 2021 Nominees are: Paddy Slattery’s debut feature Broken Law, an electrifying thriller focusing on two brothers on opposite sides of the law that crackles with energy; Dating Amber, David Freyne’s uncompromising yet hilarious LGBTQ coming-of-age tale set in 90’s Ireland, led by the irresistible chemistry of its leads; Herselfin which Phyllida Lloyd directs lead actress Clare Dunne’s script, balancing female grit and steel with warmth and tenderness to deliver an inspiring and hopeful tale; Vivarium Lorcan Finnegan’s ingenious and relentless sci-fi horror, that delivers thrills and scares and keen social commentary with equal aplomb; Cathy Brady’s debutWildfire,a powerful and occasionally shocking exploration of a unique sisterly bond, deftly explored through the incredible chemistry and performances of Nora-Jane Noone and Nika McGuigan, in what would tragically be her final performance; and Wolfwalkers,Cartoon Saloon’s gorgeous and profound animated Celtic fable, executed with a uniquely Irish style to convey a universal and timeless message of empathy and friendship.

The Best Drama Nominees 2021

The Best Drama Nominees are: Blood whose second season is a beautifully shot thriller, perfectly engineered to once again hook viewers with its array of twists, shocks and cliff-hangers; Dead Still about the Victorian tradition of photographing the dead that ably mixes period crime thriller with brilliant Irish comedy sensibilities; Line of Duty continues to deliver the plot twists, fast-paced intrigue and top-notch performances at the high-standard that has enthralled mystery-loving audiences the world over; Normal People, the heart-breakingly authentic adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel that explored love, sex, and class in Ireland through a pair of lead performances that resonated around the world; Smother a uniquely Irish whodunnit that expertly deals out red herrings and clues while effortlessly balancing a large cast of memorable characters: and Vikings whose final season delivered a fitting conclusion to an epic, complicated, and emotional saga, that drew legions of fans the world over.

Lead Acting Categories

Across the Acting categories Irish Actresses have excelled in film and drama both at home and abroad. The Best Actress Film nominees are Clare Dunne for Herself which she co-wrote and stars in, Jessie Buckley in celebrated director Charlie Kaufman’s surreal I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Lola Petticrew for her iconic performance as the title character in Dating Amber, and both Nora-Jane Noone and the late Nika McGuigan for their electrifying performances in Wildfire.

The Best Actress Drama category, meanwhile, sees last year's IFTA Rising Star winner Aisling Franciosi nominated for her role in recent update of Black Narcissus, as is Catherine Walker for her brilliant performance as Roisín in Lisa McGee's The Deceived, Dervla Kirwin for her role as Val, devoted matriarch of the Ahern family in the thrilling Smother, Eve Hewson for her standout performance as the troubled Adele in Netflix's hit, twist-filled series Behind Her Eyes, and last year's double IFTA-winning NiamhAlgar for her role in Ridley Scott's sci-fi hit Raised by Wolves.

Irish Actors too have reached audiences the world over with their roles in film and television. The Best Actor Film Category sees legendary actor Ciarán Hinds nominated for his brilliant performance in the whimsical and playful The Man in the Hat, Fionn O’Shea for his layered and endearing performance in Dating Amber (he is also nominated for his supporting role in Normal People for his role as one of the great Irish villains), Gabriel Byrne is nominated for his outstanding lead performance as an aging, womanising professor who starts hallucinating Leonard Cohen musical numbers in Death of a Ladies Man, Moe Dunford’s literal powerhouse performance as a rogue cage fighter in Knuckledust sees him nominated, while Tristan Heanue’s debut lead performance as a guard torn between duty and family in Broken Law earns him his first acting nomination.

The Lead Actor Drama category is similarly wall-to-wall with talent as Adrian Dunbar sees his celebrated turn as DI Alex Ridley in Line of Duty earn him another nomination, Brendan Gleeson’ s unlikely but resounding performance as Donald Trump sees him nominated for his role in The Comey Rule, James Nesbitt’s powerful turn as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick in the Neo-Noir Bloodlands earns him a Lead Actor nomination, as does Michael Smiley’s performance as the macabrely funny Brock Blennerhasset in Dead Still; and Normal People’s Paul Mescalearns his first nomination for the performance as Connell who’s emotional journey (not to mention chain and GAA shorts combo) captured and broke hearts around the world.’

Supporting Acting Categories

The Supporting Actress Film Category sees Ally Ni Chiarain nominated for her role as mother to the estranged brothers in Broken Law, Derry Girls’ Kathy Kiera Clarke for her role as Katie in A Bend in the River, 12-year-old Molly McCann for her role in Herself, Saoirse Ronan for her role as Kate Winslett’s love interest in Francis Lee’s Ammonite, and Sharon Horgan for her turn as Eddie’s mum in Dating Amber.

In Supporting Actress Drama Category Fiona Shaw is nominated for her performance as an MI6 agent in Killing Eve, Derry Girl Nicola Coughlan for her role in the Netflix smash Bridgerton, Sarah Greene for her star turn in Normal People and both Seána Kerslake andGemma-Leah Devereux for their roles as Grace and Anna Ahern in Smother.

In the Supporting Actor FilmCategory Barry Ward is nominated for his role as Eddie’s armyman dad in Dating Amber, Briain Gleeson for his role as Gabriel Byrne’s character’s father in Death of a Ladies Man, Colm Meanie for his turn as a likable Sligo crime boss in Pixie, Conleth Hill for his role as helpful handyman Aido in Herself, and Ned Dennehy for his performance as the sociopathic Harry in sci-fi film Undergods.

The Supporting Actor Drama Category sees Andrew Scott nominated for his role in BBC’s hit adaptation of His Dark Materials, Colm Meaney as the gangland patriarch in Gangs of London, Éanna Hardwicke for his breakout role in Smother, and both Desmond Eastwood for his breakout role as Connell’s friend and flatmate Niall and . Fionn O’Shea as the bitter and sadistic Jamie in in Normal People

George Morrison Feature Documentary Award

The nominees for the George Morrison Feature Documentary Award are: Breaking Out,Michael McCormack’s emotionally powerful and intimate portrait of late Irish musician Fergus O’Farrell (Interference); Gabriel Clarke& Pete Thomas’ Finding Jack Charltonan incredibly moving documentary about the Englishman who became an Irish Legend, with obvious love for the man, his life and his enduring legacy; Henry Glassie: Field Workin which celebrated director Pat Collins follows the titular legendary folklorist as he takes a considered look at the working methods of the folk artists he reveres; Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away,Emer Reynalds’ poignant, poetic and loving portrait of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott and his incredible legacy; The 8thAideen Kane, Lucy Kennedy & Maeve O’Boyle’s passionate, skilfully executed and deeply moving documentary on the seminal campaign to repeal the 8th amendment; and Gillian Marsh & Gretta Ohle’sTomorrow is Saturday, a disarming yet intimate portrait of the life and work of Irish collage artist Sean Hillen, as he sets out to declutter and make sense of his life.

See also the Best Short film and Best Short Animation Nominees below:

Numbers

Across all Film Categories and including craft and technical, Dating Amber has 8 nominations, Herself has 6 nominations. Wildfire, Vivarium, and Broken Law all have 5 nominations each while animated Feature Wolfwalkers has 3, as does Here are the Young Men and Gretel & Hansel.

In Drama Normal People has received 15 nominations, while Smother has 11, and Dead Still has 6.

In Acting categories, Colm Meaney has 2 nominations for Gangs of London and Pixie, as does Fionn O’Shea for Dating Amber and Normal People, while Clare Dunne has 2 nominations, nominated both for Leading Actress Film and Script Film for her work on Herself. Wildfire has 2 lead actress nominations for both Nika McGuigan and Norah Jane Noone, while Normal People and Smother have 4 acting nominations each.

Official 2021 IFTA Nominees (below)

Film Categories

BEST FILM

Broken Law

Dating Amber

Herself

Vivarium

Wildfire

Wolfwalkers

DIRECTOR FILM

Cathy Brady Cathy Brady is a two-time IFTA-winning director from Newry, Co. Down best known for her work on Can't Cope, Won't Cope and upcoming feature Wildfire. More

David Freyne – Dating Amber

Lorcan Finnegan – Vivarium

Paddy Slattery – Broken Law

Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart – Wolfwalkers

SCRIPT FILM

Cathy Brady – Wildfire

Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell – Herself

David Freyne – Dating Amber

Paddy Slattery – Broken Law

Will Collins – Wolfwalkers

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds – The Man In The Hat

Fionn O’Shea – Dating Amber

Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies Man

Moe Dunford – Knuckledust

Tristan Heanue – Broken Law

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Clare Dunne – Herself

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Lola Petticrew – Dating Amber

Nika McGuigan – Wildfire

Nora-Jane Noone – Wildfire

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Barry Ward – Dating Amber

Brian Gleeson – Death of a Ladies Man

Colm Meaney – Pixie

Conleth Hill – Herself

Ned Dennehy – Undergods

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Ally Ni Chiarain – Broken Law

Kathy Kiera Clarke – A Bend in the River

Molly McCann – Herself

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber

Drama Categories

BEST DRAMA

Blood Season 2

Dead Still

Line of Duty Season 6

Normal People

Smother

Vikings Season 6

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Dearbhla Walsh – Fargo

Imogen Murphy – Dead Still

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People

Steve St. Leger – Vikings Season 6

SCRIPT DRAMA

Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson – The Salisbury Poisonings

John Morton – Dead Still

Kate O’Riordan – Smother

Lisa McGee – The Deceived

Sally Rooney – Normal People

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty Season 6

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

James Nesbitt – Bloodlands

Michael Smiley – Dead Still

Paul Mescal – Normal People

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Aisling Franciosi – Black Narcissus

Catherine Walker – The Deceived

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Eve Hewson – Behind Her Eyes

Niamh Algar – Raised By Wolves

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Andrew Scott – His Dark Materials

Colm Meaney – Gangs of London

Desmond Eastwood – Normal People

Éanna Hardwicke – Smother

Fionn O’Shea – Normal People

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Gemma-Leah Devereux – Smother

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Sarah Greene – Normal People

Seána Kerslake – Smother

Documentary & Short Film Categories

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Breaking Out

Finding Jack Charlton

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

The 8th

Tomorrow is Saturday

SHORT FILM

Five Letters To The Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain

Flicker

Kathleen Was Here

My Other Suit Is Human

Rough

The Invisible Boy

SHORT ANIMATION

Gunter Falls in Love

Her Song

The Dead Hands of Dublin

The Voyage

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Craft Categories

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cathal Watters – Smother

Ciaran Tanham – Dead Still

James Mather – Here are the Young Men

Kate McCullough – Normal People

Suzie Lavelle – Normal People

COSTUME

Aisling Wallace Byrne – Here are the Young Men

Joan O’Clery – Dating Amber

Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel

Lorna Marie Mugan – Normal People

Triona Lillis – Smother

EDITING

Colin Campbell – Here are the Young Men

Gráinne Gavigan – Dead Still

Nathan Nugent – Normal People

Tony Cranstoun – Vivarium

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour

PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Leslie – Son

Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People

Philip Murphy – Vivarium

Ray Ball – Sea Fever

Tamara Conboy – Herself

SOUND

Aza Hand & Patrick Drummond – Son

Hugh Fox, Fionán Higgins & Mark Henry – Smother

Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill – Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

Patrick Drummond, Aza Hand, Katie O’Mahony & Adrian Conway – Here are the Young Men

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan – Normal People

MAKE UP & HAIR

Jennie Readman & Niamh O’Loan – Vivarium

Linda Gannon Foster & Jennifer Hegarty – Dead Still

Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel

Sandra Kelly & Sharon Doyle – Normal People

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – I Hate Suzie

SCORE

Aza Hand – Son

Colm Mac Con Iomaire – A Bend in the River

John McPhillips – Smother

Ray Harman – Blood Season 2

Stephen Rennicks – Normal People

VFX