Review: Hocus Pocus 2

It’s been 29 years since Hocus Pocus hit cinemas and became a film that is considered something of a cult classic. Now the Sanderson sisters return for their second cinematic adventure. Will the trio of terrors once again delight us with their despicable nature? With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning Hocus Pocus 2 hopes are high.

Over 300 years ago

Hocus Pocus 2 opens up with the young Sanderson sisters. These young women hate their provincial lives and because of this, they make an enemy of the mayor who exiles them. They run to the Forbidden Forest and there they meet a witch. She sees potential in them to become powerful witches and leaves them a present, a book with all the spells they may ever need. She does leave them with one warning, always be a coven, work together and they will be unstoppable.

Fast forward 300 plus years and we’re introduced to a modern-day Salem. We’re also introduced to Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo). These three besties are on the outs due to Becca and Cassie not seeing eye to eye at the start of the film. Becca and Izzy are celebrating Becca’s birthday with a special ceremony that usually all three take part in. Without Cassie, they go to their special place, light some candles and celebrate. That is until they accidentally summon the Sanderson sisters.

We’re back!

Hocus Pocus 2 is a fine film. Its three leads are brilliant, bonkers and are clearly having a ton of fun. I am of course talking about Midler, Parker and Najimy. They do not miss a beat when they arrive on screen. They are brilliant, wild and full of that chaotic energy that audiences fell in love with in 1993.

Unfortunately, the three new kids aren’t particularly interesting. They’re quite boring, there is nothing compelling about them. I found myself actually rooting for the Sanderson sisters this time around. There is actually a secondary plot with two other characters that would have been far more engaging to follow.

The film is also on the cheap side. Much like the previous film, it is light on actual magic, relying more on the presence of the sisters. So visually it is nothing particularly engaging. The film also lacks a key element, a magical creature. For some reason, a character like this was needed to give the protagonists something more to deal with.

Ultimately Hocus Pocus 2 is a fine film. It’ll entertain the kids, you might have a few chuckles yourself but it doesn’t have the bite of the original. The returning witches are still stellar but the world around them is devoid of magic.

