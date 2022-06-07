Review: Hustle

Reader Rating 1 Vote 5

Adam Sandler is back with his latest Netflix collaboration. In Hustle he stars as Stanley Sugarman an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has become somewhat jaded over the years as his job has taken him away from his family and even though he is highly skilled at his job he doesn’t feel appreciated.

Just as he thinks he will finally get his dream job tragedy strikes and he finds himself stuck in the same position. He is however offered a chance. If he can find the next big thing in basketball he will be promoted to his dream job. This is where Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez) comes into the picture. He’s a 22-year-old single father living in Spain with his mother and daughter trying to make ends meets. He is also a force of nature on the court and when Stanley stumbles upon him Stanley cannot believe his luck. This guy is something else and Stanley hopes together they can change each other’s lives.

Hustle and flow

Hustle is a brilliant film. If you are craving a feel-good film mixed with charming characters and a clear passion for its subject matter you won’t go wrong here. Adam Sandler is absolutely brilliant in the role of worn down Stanley Sugarman. He’s a man looking to realise his dream but at the age of 50, he’s beginning to believe that dream may never come true. Thankfully he has a wonderful partner in life. Teresa (Queen Latifah) inspires him directly as well as indirectly and is an excellent foil in the film.

Then we have the main show, the event, the MVP in my opinion. Juancho Hernangómez is an incredible force on and off the court. He brings such raw intense talent in the basketball scenes that he feels otherworldly. However when we see his plight and how he deals with it I couldn’t help but be impressed by his acting chops. He’s not the first sportsman to enter the arena of acting but he is easily one of the best. He has charm and an affable air about him that makes you want to root for him on his journey.

Hustle is easily one of the best films of the year. It continues to show that when Sandler put in the work he can be an awards contender. Though Hustle has a predictable plot (if you’ve seen any sports film you know where this film will end up) it’s the characters and their personal journeys that will resonate with you when the credits roll.

Hustle is coming to Netflix this week so be sure and check it out when you get the chance.