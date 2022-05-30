FIN Partners invites project submissions for its 25th edition

FIN Partners, Canada’s premiere co-production/financing market, celebrates its 25th anniversary this September 15-17, 2022 – now accepting project submissions and industry registrations.

Celebrating its 25th year in 2022, FIN Partners presents three days of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings, case studies and keynote presentations, intimate roundtable sessions, and unforgettable networking events. FIN Partners includes narrative feature film, series, and digital projects in development from across Canada and the world. Hosted in the coastal city of Halifax, and set against the backdrop of FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, the market offers exceptional financing opportunities for your project, with a distinctly maritime charm and personal touch.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL THAT FIN PARTNERS HAS TO OFFER:

Creative and commercial feature film projects and fiction series at all stages of development

Inspiring roster of producers, buyers, financiers, and Canadian broadcasters

A personalized agenda of meetings with producers, funders, and new connections

Relevant and practical panels and visionary keynote speakers

Investor and co-production focused roundtable sessions

Virtual networking events and digital receptions

Participation is free of charge for producers

For more information and to register, please visit the website www.finpartners.ca

Click here to submit/register

The deadline to apply is July 1st, 2022.