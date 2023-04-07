Review: Ride On

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out today in select cinemas is Jackie Chan’s latest cinematic adventure. This time though Jackie has quite the costar, a horse by the name of Red Hare. In Ride On, Jackie plays Luo who is a washed-up stuntman. One day while protecting Red Hare from debt collectors he and Red Hare are recorded, the video goes viral and Lou finds himself getting new jobs.

Unfortunately, at the same time that this influx of work is coming in, a court case has arisen about ownership of Red Hare. Without money and knowledge of the law, Lou goes to his estranged daughter Bao (Liu Haocun) for help. She brings her boyfriend in to help and slowly the father and daughter reconnect as Bao comes to understand why her father wasn’t around when she was young.

Ride On is a touching story about a father and daughter and how an emotionally stunted man has to figure out how to be a good father. Alongside that is a love letter to stuntmen and stuntwomen, the ups and downs that come with the incredible profession they have chosen. On the topic of stuntwork, the film has several impressive scenes involving both Jackie and Red Hare. Though Jackie has slowed down, he is still a captivating stuntman.

With regards to the story, it is surprisingly emotional. It almost felt like a love letter to Chan’s own children. The film uses footage from Chan’s previous work when Bao looks back on the work that kept her dad from her. She learns about the man from his films. It’s sweet and endearing, especially as Bao and Lou come to understand each other.

One of the film’s best elements is Red Hare, who becomes a kind of surrogate son for Chan’s Lou. The film plays off their relationship as father and son. When Lou lost Bao, he replaced her with Red Hare and their relationship is wonderful, if tinged with a bittersweet edge. Red Hare does a lot for his “father” and it makes this animal all the more emotionally compelling. On top of that, the horse who plays Red Hare is incredibly expressive.

If I had any issues, it comes in the shape of the climax, honestly though it’s a nitpick and I’d prefer not to go into too much detail about it. Needless to say Ride On is a near-perfect family film, that will likely have you in tears at various points throughout.

