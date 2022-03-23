Review: The Cellar

Reader Rating 0 Votes 2.5

The Cellar stars Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken and follows a family as they move into a new home due to the growing success of the parent’s careers. Unfortunately on the first night staying at the house the daughter Ellie (Abbie Fitz) mysteriously disappears while talking to her mother Kiera (Cuthbert) on the phone. This mystery becomes an obsession of Kiera’s and as she delves deeper to try and figure out where her daughter may be, she discovers something far more sinister and terrifying. At least that is the goal of every horror that’s ever been released.

Something mediocre this way comes

The Cellar is a fascinating premise undone by its mediocre and predictable approach. The film’s first third has a decent setup. Kiera is trying desperately to find her daughter. They had a strained relationship due to Kiera being a workaholic and she hopes to find her to try and fix that. It’s an interesting mystery, I enjoyed watching Kiera try and figure out what has happened to Ellie. As the truth reveals itself I became more excited about the resolution. Unfortunately, the film goes down quite a predictable route.

On top of that none of the characters are particularly interesting. Macken is decent as the father but he’s absent for far too long in the film to leave an impression. The children fair even worse. Ellie when she is in the film is not a likeable character. I found myself empathising with Kiera far more, this may be due to her saintly patience as well her doing everything she does for her family’s future. The youngest of the clan Steven (Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady) is clearly new to acting as his go-to reaction throughout the film is giving a deer in the headlights expression.

If there are any positives it is down to the lore built into the film as well as some of the fascinating visual choices in the third act of the film. Also, the film does end on a suitably interesting note, even though it is telegraphed half an hour beforehand.

Ultimately The Cellar is a decent film. If you’re a fan of Elisha Cuthbert you’re in for a treat here as she is carrying this film. Just don’t expect to be blown away because this does not break the wheel, simply having it keep on turning.

