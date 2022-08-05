8th Irish Film Festival Australia announces programme

The 8th Irish Film Festival Australia has announced their full cinema program for 2022.

The 2022 festival will showcase a total of 16 films, including 13 Australian Premieres. 10 of the films will be screened in Palace Cinemas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra from 25 August – 25 September, while 7 of these join an additional 6 films available for streaming as part of the online festival from 30 September – 16 October.

I’m delighted to bring a new program of Irish films to Australia this year. It’s very exciting to travel to cinemas in five cities and return to the cinema experience, which brings us together to celebrate our culture and our resilience. I’m also happy to be able to provide some of our program online to meet the needs of our audiences in far-off places in Australia and allow them to join our film community. Among the highlights this year has got to be the breakout Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), which has restored the primacy of the Irish language to our popular culture. Singer Damien Dempsey’s, Love Yourself Today has a lot to say about the healing power of music, while our Opening Night film Steps of Freedom celebrates the way that Irish dance culture has quietly influenced artists everywhere around the world. Dr Enda Murray, Festival Director

This year’s program includes moving dramas, inspiring documentaries, eerie horrors, darkly funny comedies, and captivating family films. Festival award-winners include Redemption of a Rogue, Steps of Freedom, The Cry Of Granuaile, You Are Not My Mother, An Cailín Cúin (The Quiet Girl), Let the Wrong One In, Young Plato and Who We Love.

The opening night film, Steps of Freedom, is an award-winning documentary about how Irish dance has become a global phenomenon. It relies on historical records, scholars, dancers and musicians to trace the history and development of Irish dance over the past 2,000 years.

Who We Love

Who We Love is a coming-of-age film about identity, sexuality and standing up to bullying.

I’m excited to bring Who We Love to audiences across Australia and I’m really grateful to everyone at the Irish Film Festival Australia for giving us this opportunity to present our message of inclusion and self-belief. It’s a film with a lot of heart and humour and I think it will really appeal to Aussie sensibilities. Graham Cantwell, Director – Who We Love

The festival’s family film is the award-winning, Into The West, complete with an all-star cast including Gabriel Byrne, Ellen Barkin, Colm Meaney and Brendan Gleeson, which returns to the silver screen thirty years after its release.

You Are Not My Mother

A number of directorial debuts are included in the program such as Philip Doherty’s black comedy, Redemption of a Rogue, Kate Dolan’s ominous horror, You Are Not My Mother and Colm Bairéad’s deeply moving Irish-language film, The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Cúin).

Film as a medium, film as an art-form and film as entertainment is unique in its ability to bring us inside another culture. When you marry Irish people’s ability to tell stories; our need to share enjoyment and our strong connection to our heritage, you achieve the irresistible cocktail of culture and craic that is the Irish Film Festival. I hope the films on show finds their audience in Australia. Pick your favourites or binge them all. I am sure that any time invested in each and all the titles will be well-rewarded. Tim Mawe, Irish Ambassador to Australia

The not-to-be-missed Irish Film Festival Opening Nights in each city will be preceded by a Gala reception with complimentary drinks and live Irish music from 7pm.

Audiences will also have exclusive behind-the-scenes access to films via Q&A sessions between Festival Director, Dr Enda Murray and a selection of the films’ Directors and cast.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

When:

In cinemas August 25th – September 25th

Online September 30th – October 16th.

Where:

Irish Film Festival Cinema Tour Dates

25-28 August – Sydney – The Chauvel Cinema

1-4 September – Melbourne – Kino Cinema

8-11 September – Brisbane – Palace Barracks

15-18 September – Perth – Palace Raine Square

22-25 September – Canberra – The Palace Electric Cinema

Tickets:

Cinema tickets go on sale Friday 5th August.

Single ticket: $23

Concession ticket $19

10 x e-Ticket $139 for Palace Movie Club members (free sign up)

Opening Night only (Steps of Freedom) Thurs night in each city*

Single ticket: $39 (includes complimentary drinks and live music)

Concession ticket $35

Palace Movie Club: $35

*Not available as part of e-Ticket x 10 pack

Ticket sales: www.irishfilmfestival.com.au

Online tickets on sale September 9th.