Screen Ireland announces 2022 Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme recipients

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has announced that funding worth over €700,000 has been awarded under the Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme to 30 organisations for the delivery of skills development opportunities and initiatives to address priority areas for the Irish screen sector.

The Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme was first launched in 2020, as part of the overall measures announced by Screen Ireland to support the creative screen industry in response to the unprecedented levels of disruption caused by COVID-19. The 2022 round represents the largest investment into the funding scheme with the highest number of organisations receiving funding to date.

For the 2022 round of Screen Stakeholders, applicants were asked to address at least one of eight priority areas, which reflect some of the most significant challenges and opportunities for the Irish screen sector. These priority areas were equality, diversity, and inclusion; sustainability and green production; future technology and virtual production; improving workplace culture and well-being; regional development; careers in the screen industry for young people; the development of a competency framework for sectoral roles; and company/business development.

Screen Ireland would like to congratulate the recipient organisations for the latest round of funding awards through our Stakeholders Scheme. This year’s round of funding yielded a strong selection of proposals, and we were pleased to see Stakeholders engaging with the key priority areas set out. The significant increase of investment into this scheme year-on-year also reflects our continued commitment to empower and collaborate with Stakeholders to deliver targeted skills development initiatives that address the ongoing skills needs and support the sustainable growth of the sector in line with Screen Ireland’s Building for a Creative Future 2024 strategy and Sustainability Plan. We look forward to working with all of the funded organisations on the development and roll out of their activities throughout 2022 and into 2023. Gareth Lee, Skills Manager – Screen Ireland

The quality of applications for this round was again extremely high, resulting in a competitive selection process. Following a rigorous panel assessment of the applications, funding has been allocated to the following organisations:

For more information about the Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme and to see a full list of previously funded organisations and initiatives, please visit the scheme’s webpage here: Screen Stakeholders Funding Scheme.