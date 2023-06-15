Galway Film Fleadh to open with The Miracle Club and close with Let the Canary Sing

Having just recently announced three World Premieres and three Irish Premieres from the 35th edition of the film festival, the Galway Film Fleadh continue early announcements of films from the 2023 programme revealing the Opening and Closing films of the festival. The 35th Edition of the Festival opens with The Miracle Club and closes with Cindy Lauper doc Let the Canary Sing with the star in attendance.

The 35th Fleadh will open with The Miracle Club from award-winning director, Thaddeus O’Sullivan. The Miracle Club follows a female friendship across generations in a community in the late 1960s in working-class Dublin when the Catholic Church reigned supreme. A bus trip to Lourdes becomes more than a pilgrimage as each of the women looks for answers to very different questions. Having never even left Dublin – let alone Ireland – the journey provides our heroines with the chance to let their hair down, celebrate life and delight in some sweet independence. Truly joyous, uplifting, hilarious and aspirational – and an invitation to meet our heroines, all just as funny, messy, vocal and flawed as ourselves – The Miracle Club empowers us all to communicate, love and laugh, and discover that we are only as strong as the friends and family who stand by us. This remarkable cast includes Dame Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Laura Linney, Agnes O’Casey, Stephen Rea and Mark O’Halloran. The Miracle Club will premiere on the 11th July at 7pm at the Town Hall Theatre.

The closing film of the Fleadh brings a very special experience with the pop icon, Cyndi Lauper in attendance, presenting the documentary, Let the Canary Sing which chronicles Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact that extends across her music, ever-evolving punk style, outspoken activism, and tireless advocacy. From Emmy Award-nominated documentarian Alison Ellwood, this music documentary follows Lauper through exclusive never-before-seen footage, candid interviews, and untold stories, as she fearlessly blazes her own trail. Having achieved chart-topping success with such enduring hits as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, “Time After Time” and “True Colors”, Lauper continues to create and innovate, even winning a Tony Award for her work on the Broadway sensation, “Kinky Boots.” The film also shines a light on Lauper’s activism, capturing her unrelenting support for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. Featuring interviews with some of Lauper’s closest friends and family members, including Boy George, Billy Porter, and Patti LaBelle, Let the Canary Sing is a celebration of one of music’s most ground-breaking artists. Let the Canary Sing will close the Fleadh on the 16th July at 7.30pm at the Town Hall Theatre.

To bring films of this calibre to the Galway Film Fleadh is very exciting. Both films have recently had their World Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival and bringing them to Galway to screen as we open and close the 35th edition of the festival is a testament to the hard work of the festival team. Maeve McGrath, Director of Programming – Galway Film Fleadh

Full programme details will be announced on Tuesday, June 27th with hundreds of events including screenings, Q+A’s and filmmaker interviews, panel discussions, and more.

Go to galwayfilmfleadh.com to book tickets for these films or contact Town Hall Theatre box office on 091 569777.

