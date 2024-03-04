The East Asia Film Festival Ireland is almost here

It’s that time of year again for fans of Asian cinema. The East Asia Film Festival Ireland is almost upon us.

This year from Thursday, March 7th to Sunday, March 10th, bringing works from prominent and

emerging writers and directors from diverse cultural and social backgrounds across East Asian cinema to audiences in Ireland.

These films reflect on individual and communal experiences and observe and explore life and

relationships in an eclectic mix of fiction, documentary, and classic titles. At the programme’s centre is a season of rare screenings by auteur filmmaker Edward Yang (1947–2007) – four masterworks from one of the most iconic figures, alongside Hou Hsiao-Hsien, of the Taiwanese New Wave film movement of the early 1980s.

Each of the four special screenings will be introduced by Taiwanese film producer Chuti Chang. They will be:

A Confucian Confusion, which charts the tangled web of emotional and professional manipulations

among a group of young urbanites, and screens on Thursday 7th. One of the greatest debuts of the 20th Century, Yang’s first feature That Day, on the Beach – starring Sylvia Chang and Terry Wu as old friends reuniting after thirteen years apart, and screening Friday 8th.

Sublime magnum opus Yi Yi (A One and a Two…), winner of the Best Director Award at Cannes – following a middle-class family in Taipei over one year, beginning with a wedding and ending with a funeral – screening on Saturday 9th.

Deeply personal epic A Brighter Summer Day immortalises the moment when teen pop culture went global, forging an effervescent but lasting bridge between East and West, and screens on Sunday 10th.

About the East Asia Film Festival Ireland

The East Asia Film Festival Ireland is an independent film festival established in 2017 to bring the best of auteur cinema from East and South East Asia to an Irish audience, celebrating diversity and

championing lesser/newer works. EAFFI showcases classic films illustrating the depth and artistic

value of East Asian filmmaking, collaborating with film archives and academics to select significant

films for an Irish audience. EAFFI is proud to offer Irish premieres of a number of new features to

present film as an art form with cultural and educational applications.

One of EAFFI’s main focuses is to bring key film talents to Irish audiences whether this is through our cinema screenings, commissioned online interviews or hosting in-person visits. EAFFI run an annual festival with a special on-tour programme in venues in Galway, Limerick and Cork, together with regular screenings throughout the year via the strand, EAFFI Discoveries.



EAFFI is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland.

www.eaffi.ie

Tickets are on sale now from ifi.ie

