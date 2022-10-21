Kerry International Film Festival launches with sold-out screening of Tarrac

The official opening of the Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) took place on Thursday 20 October, at Randles Hotel, Killarney. Celebrating its 23rd edition, this year’s festival is taking place 20 – 23 October 2022 across a series of venues throughout Killarney, Co. Kerry, as well as showcasing a bespoke KIFF screening in Dingle on Sunday, 23 October. KIFF is returning to its roots by presenting a fully-physical, in-person, film festival that promotes and showcases film and filmmaking talent across 30+ events via a truly exciting program that is not to be missed.

As we have such an exciting few days of films and events ahead, it only feels right to start with a bang and open the festival with a sold-out screening of Tarrac. It is fantastic to see such strong support of not only a locally shot film, but also of an Irish language film! KIFF have worked hard to curate an exciting variety of films and events across this year’s festival, there is something for everyone and we hope that the public enjoys it. Eibh Collins, Programme Director – KIFF

The opening night of the festival celebration at Randles Hotel Killarney was followed by a screening of KIFF’s opening film for 2022, Tarrac in the IMC Cinema in Killarney. Sold out in both Killarney and Dingle, this Irish language drama is directed by Declan Recks and produced by Clíona Ní Bhuachalla. The cast of Tarrac attending the opening night gala screening at the IMC included Lorcan Cranitch, Kate NicChonaonaigh, screenwriter Eugene O’Brien and director Declan Recks. Tarrac was shot on location in Co. Kerry.

KIFF recently announced Actress and Writer Amy Huberman as the KIFF 2022 Maureen O’ Hara Award recipient. Amy’s notable roles include Derry Girls, Striking Out, Finding Joy, Your Bad Self, The Clinic, The Stag, Stella Days, Rewind, and Handsome Devil, to name a few. She is also a talented author and has written three number-one bestselling novels, Hello Heartbreak, I Wished for You, and her first book for younger people called The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain, which is currently number one in the Irish Children’s publishing charts. She also hosts the award-winning parenting podcast Mamia and Me.

Irish highlights across KIFF 2022 include Million Dollar Pigeons, by Gavin Fitzgerald and the Galway Film Fleadh Award-Winner Lakelands. Lakelands directors Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney and stars Eanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan will attend the Q&A for Lakelands directly after the screening at IMC Cinema Killarney which takes place at 6 pm on October 22nd. Additionally, KIFF 2022 will showcase a series of short films, including the Irish Short Film Programmes and the Kerry Connection short films, which will be showcased on the evening of Friday 21 October 2022. This year’s line-up also presents a curated selection of Family Friendly Films for all ages with a free selection of Animated Shorts called Shorts for Shorties and A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Additionally, over the three full days of the festival KIFF’s International Selection hosts a themed selection of music documentaries which are sponsored by Tower Records Ireland and there is also a dedicated program of Ukraine films titled BE BRAVE LIKE UKRAINE, curated by guest programmer Mira Oyetoro.

All of these films will be in competition for the prestigious KIFF 2022 Awards. The winners will be announced on Sunday, October 23rd, at the official KIFF Awards ceremony which is very generously hosted by the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Alongside this robust selection of screenings, KIFF will host a selection of industry events and talks across the festival. The ever-popular IFTA Business Networking Event will be hosted by the CEO of IFTA, Áine Moriarty, on Friday 21 October at The Plaza Hotel, Killarney. Additionally, an ‘In Conversation with Amy Huberman’ event will take place on Saturday 22 October at Randles Hotel Killarney and Pat Shortt will be debuting his short film ‘Warts & All’ on Sunday 23 October at The Great Southern Hotel’s cinema screening room. Pat will also be discussing the creative process involved in his recent move from acting to directing via KIFF’s industry talk; ’Role Reversal with Pat Shortt and Lee Crowley’.

KIFF 2022 wishes to acknowledge their title sponsors, Kerry Airport Ireland, as well as the invaluable support received from The Arts Council of Ireland and their key partners including Kerry County Council, Screen Ireland, The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA), Tower Records Ireland, RTÉ Supporting the Arts, Randles Hotel, the Plaza Hotel, the Great Southern Hotel Killarney and Kerry Broadband as well as a wealth of local businesses, individuals, and supporters.

All the info on the above and more can be found on KIFF’s website. Tickets, event registration and festival passes will be available to purchase from www.kerryfilmfestival.com