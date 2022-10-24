Kerry International Film Festival 2022 announces winners

Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) celebrated its 23rd Edition over this past weekend, 20 -23 October 2022. This year KIFF presented 30+ events in Killarney and Dingle. The KIFF team was overwhelmed with the level of interest and support they received across the four days of the festival as was evident via the number of attendees at screenings, events and KIFF industry talks as well as via the phenomenal support the festival received from local businesses, hoteliers, sponsors and supporters.

KIFF 2022 received the largest number of film submissions to date which resulted in a dynamic programme that attracted audiences, filmmakers, industry talent and film enthusiasts from near and far. The festival was delighted to host a selection of sold-out screenings across the four days of the festival, including the powerful and moving opening film Tarrac.

This was by far our biggest festival to date, and we are so grateful to the Kerry and Irish film community for coming out in droves to support the festival. We look forward to seeing everyone back next year for KIFF 2023, from October 19 – 22. Eibh Collins, Programme Director

A highlight of KIFF 2022 was the presentation of the Maureen O’Hara Award to this year’s recipient, Actress and Writer, Amy Huberman which took place at Randles Hotel Killarney on 22 October. Amy’s notable roles include Derry Girls, Striking Out, Finding Joy, Your Bad Self, The Clinic, The Stag, Stella Days, Rewind, and Handsome Devil, to name a few. She is also a talented author and has written three number-one bestselling novels, Hello Heartbreak, I Wished for You, and her first book for younger people called The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain, which is currently number one in the Irish Children’s publishing charts. She also hosts the award-winning parenting podcast Mamia and Me. The presentation of the award was followed by a very special event ‘In Conversation with Amy Huberman’ which was hosted by the CEO of the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA), Áine Moriarty. Amy brought her usual charm, wit and intelligence to the interview and the audience was treated to a truly memorable evening of chat, film and fun.

Another important highlight of KIFF 2022 was the IFTA Networking Event in association with Screen Kerry which took place at The Plaza Hotel Killarney on Friday, 21 October. Hosted by IFTA CEO and KIFF Board member, Áine Moriarty, the event highlighted the new opportunities for Kerry and the film work undertaken with the support of Screen Kerry and Kerry County Council. Guests from the world of Film and Television, as well as a variety of Kerry businesspeople, attended the event to highlight film business opportunities. Siobhán O’ Sullivan, Kerry ETB Film Development Officer, gave a vibrant presentation outlining the current film productions shooting in Kerry and the key elements on building the screen sector throughout the county. Speaking at the IFTA networking event Siobhán said: ’It has been wonderful to see ‘Tarrac’ and ‘Joyride’ released to the big screen. Both films were shot on location in Kerry and prove the potential that exists to attract many more film productions to the county.’ Additionally, Locations Manager and KIFF Board member, Karl King, who worked on projects such as Joyride and The Crown, also gave an informative presentation on the benefits and opportunities presented by County Kerry as a filming location.

Director Laura O’Shea – Winner of the Taking Flight Rising Talent Award and Not My Sister director Jessica Courtney Leen – Winner of the Best in Kerry Award

The KIFF 2022 Awards Ceremony took place on Sunday, 23 October in The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney. The ceremony celebrated all aspects of filmmaking and the awards were presented to a number of outstanding film-makers, directors, script writers and producers. Basil Sheerin, Kerry Airport Ireland, presented the Taking Flight Award, celebrating emerging talent in film, sponsored by Kerry Airport, to this year’s worthy recipient Laura O’Shea and the Best of Kerry Award went to Jessica Courtney Leen who wrote, directed, and acted in her remarkable short film Not My Sister. This year’s Trua Award went to Film Producer and Programmer, Mira Oyetoro who curated an original program of Ukrainian films titled ‘BE BRAVE LIKE UKRAINE’ . After the awards ceremony Pat Shortt showcased his Directorial debut via his short film, Warts & All at the screening cinema room at The Great Southern Hotel Killarney. A Q&A followed this with Pat Shortt and producer Lee Crowley.

KIFF 2022 presented a truly memorable festival this year that was warmly received by the public and participants alike. The KIFF Board and team are delighted that the festival is back with a bang and presenting live events and screenings once more and they look forward to delivering additional events across the county in the near future.

KIFF 2022 is immensely grateful to all of their funding partners, sponsors and supporters and are privileged to be working alongside their headline sponsor Kerry Airport Ireland as well as their key partners that include The Arts Council of Ireland, Kerry County Council, Screen Ireland, The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA), Tower Records Ireland, RTÉ Supporting the Arts, Randles Hotel, the Plaza Hotel, the Great Southern Hotel Killarney and Kerry Broadband as well as a wealth of local businesses, individuals, and supporters.

FULL LIST OF KIFF 2022 AWARD WINNERS