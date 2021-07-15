Fleadh Forum at Galway Film Fleadh 2021 announced

Celebrating its 12th year, the Fleadh Forum (FF) is an annual platform to explore, discuss and share ideas about what is happening in the Audiovisual industry, delivering a unique opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to come together and exchange news and share experiences.

Presented by the Galway Film Fair and the WRAP Fund, with the support of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Screen Skills Ireland Screen Skills Ireland is the national training and development resource specifically created for Ireland’s film and television industry. More in association with Screen Producers Ireland Screen Producers Ireland (SPI) is a members organisation that promotes the growth and sustainability of the Irish audiovisual production sector. More, the FF will present two free webinars during the Galway Film Fleadh 2021. Joined by a host of industry experts, the webinars will look at the future of Irish cinemas and producing in the regions.

Webinar 1: Thursday July 22nd, 14.00 – 14.45

The Irish Cinema Experience: What Does The Future Hold?

Ireland is one of the most unique territories in the world when it comes to cinemas with a very high percentage of indigenous ownership of the exhibition sector and Irish film fans making more cinema visits per capita than any other country in Europe. The panel will discuss their ongoing plans to develop their audiences and build confidence in cinema goers to generate a recovery for the theatrical experience; what programming will fill schedules, working with filmmakers and the distribution sector; and what they see as their role into the future.

Speakers: Mark Anderson (Omniplex Omniplex Cinema Group is a diverse leisure and entertainment company primarily consisting of cinema operations and leisure orientated property investments. More Cinema Group), Charlene Lydon (The Lighthouse/Pálás Cinemas), Tracey O’Brien (The Gate Cinemas) and moderated by Robert McCann Finn (Breakout Pictures) with more to be announced.

Webinar 2: Friday July 23rd, 14.00 – 14.45

Producing in the Regions – Making It Work for Your Project

With the advent of the Section 481 Section 481 of the Taxes Consolidation Act provides for corporation tax relief for investment in films by companies up to 32% of eligible Irish expenditure. More Regional Development Uplift, there has been a renewed focus on shooting outside of the major urban centres. With a wealth of experience, the panel will discuss the advantages of leaving the Capital and provide some practical advice on how best to navigate your journey to production in order to maximise the experience covering topics such as the tax credit to talent recruitment to the practicalities of shooting in often remote locations.

Speakers: John Brady (Producer & Line Producer, Danú Media), Elaine Gill (Tax Consultant, Clancy & Associates), Martina Niland (Producer, Port Pictures), Rob Walpole/Rebecca O’Flanagan (Producer, Treasure Entertainment) and moderated by Aideen Doherty (Donegal Film Office).

Free Registration

The FF webinars are free but attendance is limited so advance registration is required. Sign up here.