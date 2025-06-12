Ali Abbasi will lead this year’s Directors Masterclass at Galway Film Fleadh

The Galway Film Fair at the 37th Galway Film Fleadh has announced that acclaimed director Ali Abbasi will lead this year’s Directors Masterclass, supported by Screen Skills Ireland.

Born in Iran and based in Denmark, Ali Abbasi’s fourth feature The Apprentice premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival — his third Cannes selection—and was nominated for two Oscars, two Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, and three Independent Spirit Awards. A co-production with Ireland’s Tailored Films, US President Donald Trump attempted to block the release of the film which explores his early career and rise to prominence.

Abbasi’s previous feature, Holy Spider, also premiered in Competition at Cannes, where Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won Best Actress; it earned four European Film Award nominations. Abbasi’s second feature, Border, won the Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes in 2018, received an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and was nominated for six European Film Awards, winning for Best Visual Effects. In television, he directed the final two episodes of the first series of HBO’s acclaimed The Last of Us.

Abbasi studied architecture in Stockholm before attending the National Film School of Denmark. He is currently represented by UTA in the U.S. and LARK in the UK.

The Directors Masterclass will be facilitated by award-winning producer and Ace Producers consultant, Simon Perry. Fleadh audiences will also have the opportunity to attend a public screening of Abbasi’s Border on Saturday July 12 , where the director will take part in a Q+A.

The masterclass costs €50 and will take place on Saturday 12th July from 10am – 1pm in the Galmont Hotel, Galway. To apply for a place, contact emma@filmfleadh.ie