Experimental comedy-drama Hole in the Head to play IFI from August 12th 

Hole in the Head, a dark comedy-drama by established Irish experimental filmmaker Dean Kavanagh, will receive its Irish cinema release at the IFI Irish Film Institute from August 12th.

Filmed across the island of Ireland during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, Hole in the Head, Kavanagh’s first narrative feature, has impressed audiences worldwide since recent premieres at the 34th Galway Film Fleadh, Festival Ecrã Rio de Janeiro, and Australia’s Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

Hole in the Head is an experimental narrative in which the protagonist re-stages his family’s home movies in order to recall a traumatic event. John Curran stars as part-time projectionist and amateur filmmaker, John Kline Jnr, who is mute and suffers from missing time. He hires local actors Susan Moore (Lynette Callaghan) and James Kearnes (James Devereaux) to play his parents in a series of recreated home movies to investigate their unsolved disappearance 25 years earlier.

Melding new with old technologies and a film-within-a-film structure, the film proposes a hauntological discourse on autofiction, trauma and private ritual, which has been compared by film critic and scholar Fergus Daly to the early films of Atom Egoyan.

This is a film about the ritual of watching and I am excited that audiences will have a chance to fully experience that in the cinema. Hole in the Head is concerned with the fragility of memory and, ultimately, the phenomenon of missing time, which is something we can all relate to after the past two or so years. Dean Kavanagh, Writer/Director

Hole in the Head is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland under the Film Project Award, and is currently screening on the international film festival circuit.

Tickets go on sale on August 8th.