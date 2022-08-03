An Cailín Ciúin selected by IFTA as Ireland’s Entry for the 95th Oscars

The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has selected Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin as Ireland’s entry for the Oscars in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category. This is the third year in a row that IFTA has selected a film from the CINE4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland and the BAI as Ireland’s nomination.

An Cailín Ciúin is the first feature film from the writer and director, Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Crualaoi of Inscéal based on the book ‘Foster‘ by Claire Keegan.

The film had its premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival in February and was awarded the Grand Prix Award for Best Film from the Generation Kplus International Jury. The film opened Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year, the first time ever an Irish language film opened the festival and was awarded Best Irish Film and Audience Award at the festival. It was awarded a total of eight IFTA Awards in March including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Actress’. The film is in cinemas in Ireland and Britain since it was released in May by Breakout Pictures and Curzon grossing over €800,000 at the box office to date. It is currently in cinemas in New Zealand and will be released in Australia in September.

An Cailín Ciúin has had recent screenings at international film festivals such as Sydney Film Festival, and Taipei Film Festival where it was awarded the Audience Choice Award and has been selected for the International Hong Kong Film Festival. Bankside Films have recently acquired the film for world sales.

An Cailín Ciúin tells the story of Kate (Catherine Clinch) – a nine-year-old girl from an overcrowded, dysfunctional family who is sent away to live with foster parents for the summer. Despite a warm welcome from the woman, Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), the man of the house, Seán (Andrew Bennett), stayed away from Cáit, and she from him, but over time a friendship began to strengthen between them. Slowly, under the care of the Kinsellas, Cáit blossoms and finds a new way of life. But in this house where there should be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

We are honoured beyond words that An Cailín Ciúin has been selected as Ireland’s entry for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Our heartfelt thanks to IFTA and its selection committee. We have always believed in the idea that an Irish-language film could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of world cinema and we feel so proud to be representing our country and our language in this way. It has been an extraordinary privilege adapting Claire Keegan’s “Foster” to the big screen and we can’t wait to introduce our film to more and more members of the Academy as An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl continues its roll-out on the international stage. None of this would have been possible without the vision of TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, who co-funded the Cine4 feature film initiative, which has created a new wave of Irish-language cinema that is being recognised around the world. Colm Bairéad, Writer/Director and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, Producer – Inscéal

It is because of Colm and Cleona’s vision and talent that An Cailín Ciún was chosen as Ireland’s entry for the Oscars. They have created a classic film with the best actors and crew involved. I congratulate them wholeheartedly on this nomination. Máire Ní Chonláin, Executive Producer – TG4