Screen Ireland welcomes continued support for Irish Screen Industry

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, the national agency for the Irish screen industry, has welcomed the Irish Government’s continued support in Budget 2023, with a €1 million increase to the agency’s capital budget. Announced yesterday by Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, TD, the Irish tax incentive for film, television and animation, Section 481, was also extended to 2028.

Our sincere thanks to Minister Catherine Martin T.D. for her significant support and recognition of the Irish screen industry. The Minister’s continued advocacy for Irish arts and culture and, in particular, the artists and creative professionals who make up the creative industries, has been exceptional. Regional activity remains a key focus for Screen Ireland as it is essential to growing the industry sustainably across the country. With this in mind, we plan to ringfence up to €3.5 million in the 2023 budget for regional activity to address the need for further supports in this area. We were also delighted to welcome the extension of Section 481, the tax incentive for the Irish screen industry, to 2028. Section 481 underpins the success of the Irish screen sector. It is essential to the further growth of the industry, creating increased job opportunities, spend in the Irish economy across the country, and most crucially, structured skills development for Irish crew nationwide. Susan Bergin, Chair of the Board – Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland

We would like to thank Minister Catherine Martin, T.D., on the Budget 2023 allocation for Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and for her continued commitment to the Irish screen industry. This funding recognises the cultural and economic value of Irish film and television, and its importance in showcasing Ireland on screen across the world. For 2023, up to €3.5 million in reserved funding for regional activity is a commitment to working with industry stakeholders to address the need for further supports in this area, ensuring industry growth is nationwide. Screen Ireland will continue to prioritise national Irish cinema, high-end TV drama, animation, documentary, VFX and skills development for all creative industry professionals. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive – Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland

The Irish screen industry, comprising the film, television and animation sectors, has experienced unprecedented growth in the last two decades. In 2021, a record-breaking spend of €500 million was recorded in the Irish economy across film, television drama, documentary and animation production. This level of spend on jobs and local goods and services represents the highest ever achieved and is a 40% increase on the previous record set in 2019.

The screen industry is currently supporting 12,000 jobs in direct, indirect and induced employment, with additional expansion opportunities across all parts of the industry anticipated in the coming year.