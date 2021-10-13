Screen Ireland welcomes 22% funding increase in Budget 2022

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry., the national agency for the Irish film, TV drama, documentary and animation has welcomed the 22% increase in funding provided under Budget 2022 and confirmation of a new tax credit for digital gaming development companies. Details of the funding were announced today by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, Catherine Martin TD.

The funding that has been allocated amounts to €36.7 million in total. This comprises €32.15 million in capital funding and €4.59 million in current administration funding. The increased funding will help to support an industry with significant potential for further growth, as both a domestic employer and revenue generator, and a major exporter of Irish creative cultural output.

On behalf of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, I would like to thank Minister Catherine Martin TD on the 2022 budget allocation for Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. The increase to Screen Ireland’s capital funding is a clear recognition of the economic and cultural value the Irish creative screen sector adds to the economy and the contribution it makes to our skilled, agile workforce. Much of the success that has been achieved in recent years is the culmination of a long-term investment in talent and in growing the industry, and we welcome the opportunity to continue this structural support while building resilience into the sector in 2022 and beyond. We also welcome the confirmation from the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD, of a new tax credit for digital gaming development companies, valued at 32% for expenditure incurred on the design, production and testing of a game, acknowledging the huge potential of Ireland’s creative digital economy. Screen Ireland will invest in the evolution of new areas of screen storytelling, to further develop innovation and creativity in this area. Susan Bergin, Chair – Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland

This increase in capital funding underscores the Government’s continued support and commitment to the Irish creative screen industry. The additional funding recognises the outstanding recovery and resilience of the industry with its international success and significant potential for future growth. This support will enable Screen Ireland to deliver on our ambitious strategy for the sector, working in partnership with all stakeholders to build a sustainable future for Irish creatives and production crew. Our priority investment areas will include supporting Irish cinema, building high-end TV drama, expanding animation innovation, launching documentary series funding and evolving new areas of screen storytelling for the next generation. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive – Fis Éireann/Screen Ireland

As recently highlighted in Screen Ireland’s strategy Building for a Creative Future 2024, the screen industry is a major national industry supporting over 12,000 jobs and contributing €289 million to the wider economy in the first half of 2021 alone. This increased investment recognises Screen Ireland’s role in providing local jobs and investment in communities throughout Ireland and will help further development in the future.