Netflix to release Cartoon Saloon’s My Father’s Dragon in Irish cinemas this Friday

Netflix and Kilkenny-based Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon’s latest animated feature film My Father’s Dragon will be released in cinemas across Ireland this Friday, 4 November and on Netflix globally from 11 November

My Father’s Dragon comes from five-time Academy Award®-nominated Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) – and is also inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

My Father’s Dragon has an amazing voice cast including Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.