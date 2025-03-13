Brief History of a Family – A twisted tale of family dynamics

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

The relationship dynamic within a family is so interesting. What some take for granted, others see as treasure. It’s fascinating what can occur and how people can view the same people in completely different ways. In Brief History of a Family, directed and written by Lin Jianjie, a family dynamic is viewed and tested in these ways.

Brief History of a Family is set in China after the one-child policy era. We are introduced to Yuan Shuo (Sun Xilun), a young loner in high school. He’s a recluse, an introvert, but highly intelligent. One day he meets Tu Wei (Lin Muran) after a particular bullying incident. Wei invites Shuo over to play games, Wei complains about his parents, how his dad is always him about school and how his mom is something of a nag. Shuo explains over dinner with the family that he lost his mother at a young age and his father is a drunk.

Slowly, Shuo ingratiates himself into the family, becoming closer with Wei’s mom and dad, bonding with them over their interests. Then tragedy strikes and everything changes.

Brief History of Family is a fascinating film with disturbing themes within it. There is an underlying narrative of how a strain of the coronavirus infects a subject. Within the narrative of the film, Shuo infects the family, and he slowly embeds himself in an insidious way. He finds an avenue with each family member, with Wei it’s guilt, with Wei’s mother it’s reminding her of her carefree days before she was married, and with Wei’s father, it’s giving him the son he wants.

Whoever goes second can always find a way to win

This theme is pushed further with scenes that are showcased through a microscopic lens. These scenes “delve” deeper into what is going on with these characters as the film progresses. Brief History of a Family’s score has a rhythmic techno style to it which is intriguing and gives an eerie and tense nature to the film. There is a Cold War going on in this film, as Shuo become closer and closer to the family, Wei feels threatened. There is a mock fencing scene between the two halfway through the film that sets the stage for what is to come.

A particular favourite scene of mine involves Wei and Shuo in Wei’s room and they are feuding over a light. The way it is shot and how each of them acts in the scene is brilliant. Not much is said between them at times, but their moments of silence speak volumes about their relationship.

The narrative is all the more troubling when you know the history of China, and how it dealt with its children. The one-child policy is a disturbing sanction and its effects on China will be felt for a long time. This film uses it as a backdrop excellently, adding further tension to what’s going on between Wei and Shuo, as well as Wei’s parents and what they’ve gone through.

Brief History of a Family is a brilliant film, nuanced and tragic with an engaging cast at its core. If you can, head over to the East Asia Film Festival Ireland. The film will be shown during the festival on the 20th of March with director Lin Jianjie in attendance. There will also be an extended Q&A with director Lin Jianjie on the 22nd of March.

