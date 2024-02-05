Double Blind, fortify your mind!

Reader Rating 1 Vote 4

Starring an intimate cast and directed by first-time feature film director Ian Hunty-Duffy, Double Blind is a psychological horror. This horror is set in one location and sees a small band of volunteers try to survive 24 hours in a lockdown. Doesn’t seem so hard right? Well, they’ve taken an experimental drug and it’s kept them awake for 5 days and if they fall asleep on this 6th day their brains will shut down, killing them.

Now, with their minds falling apart these young men and women have to stay awake. Can they? This is the narrative of Double Blind. It’s an interesting gimmick and it holds strong throughout the film. The main reason for this is because of the cast assembled. There are just over 6 characters, they are led by Millie Bady’s Claire.

She’s a young woman having a hard time and needs some money and when a lot of money is offered to her she reluctantly takes the opportunity. Along with her is a wild but relatable group of misfits. Watching them interact with each other and try to figure out how to survive is interesting, especially as their minds fall apart.

Double Blind is a thrilling film. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but within it is a deeply relatable and disturbing film. Several deaths are quite impressive and what director Ian Hunt-Duffy achieved in 23 days of filming is commendable. His longtime writing partner Darach McGarrigle gives this a realistic and touch with how the characters are written. No one is evil for evil’s sake and no one is completely innocent, they’re human. The film comes in at a tight 90 minutes but somehow feels like it packs in a lot which I was quite impressed by. In an age where films are 2-hour epics when they don’t need to be, this was refreshing.

If there were any serious issues, it’s that it doesn’t go hard enough visually. When being limited to one location you have to really bring it and I think it’s the one hurdle Double Blind couldn’t get over. Several moments in the film could have taken full advantage of the environment to tell a truly trippy and horrific story. I’m not saying what they did achieve didn’t work, I suppose I’m just greedy and wanted so much more.

Double Blind is a brilliant film. It’s intimate, it’s grimy and it’s full of character. I highly recommend anyone to see it. Especially if you’re you’re looking for a different kind of horror.