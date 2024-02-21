Dune: Part Two, a full-on spicy flow

Reader Rating 0 Votes 5

I hope you’ve prepared to return to Arrakis, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) continues his journey of revenge to bring down those who destroyed his family. Along the way, Paul will begin many things, a hero, a messiah and possibly a conqueror. This is Dune: Part Two and it’s time for the sleeper to awaken.

Dune: Part Two opens almost immediately after the events of the first film. Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) are still with the Fremen. As the Harkonnen return to Arrakis and tighten their grip, Paul must assist the Fremen in getting their planet back. Unfortunately, there are many enemies in their way, many known and some unknown. Not only that, Paul has to contend with a prophecy that may change him forever, and possibly not for the better.

Dune: Part Two is brilliant, it’s phenomenal. It’s one of those films that gives fantasy and sci-fi exactly what they want when they go to the cinema. What director Denis Villeneuve has achieved with these two films is nothing short of exceptional. The storytelling on show is wonderfully dense and it isn’t afraid to be weird. One particular highlight is when the film heads to the homeworld of the Harkonnen.

Underneath the black sun, the colour palette is stark blacks and whites and it is utterly mesmerising. One strange but fun quirky element I loved was the fireworks. How they look is hard to describe, almost like black and white blood vessels exploding.

Not only that but the dunes of Arrakis are still harsh and breathtaking. Villeneuve knows how to showcase the beauty of this devastating planet. And this time around he elevates it further by putting Paul through his paces as he wages war with the Harkonnens. He utilises desert power and through it becomes terrifying. This is also thanks to Chalamet’s acting which is well measured, much like the character he embodies in this film.

Chalemet is surrounded by an incredible cast, and Ferguson brings a whole new layer to her character in this film. She’s a force to be reckoned with, like any mother should be. Zendaya is compelling, she gives a charming strength to Chani. She’s far more than simply Paul’s dream girl. She is the unsung hero of the film and I love her.

New characters include Feyd-Rautha, the sociopathic nephew of Baron Harkonnen. Austin Butler is intimidating as Feyd. A ruthless, monstrous creature. He’s a far cry from Sting’s flamboyant Feyd in Lynch’s Dune, but that’s not a bad thing. Another notable newcomer is Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, the daughter of the Emperor (Christopher Walken). Though Pugh brings her usual commitment and gravitas to the role, she’s not in the film enough to leave an impact.

This film may also be Hans Zimmer’s magnum opus. I personally love him for his work with Zack Snyder, but with Villeneuve, he’s a whole other beast. He’s terrifying, he’s smothering and he’s grand. This score is something else.

Dune: Part Two is a phenomenal film. It’s easily the most fun I’ve had at the cinema in months. If you’re a fan of fantasy or sci-fi you’re in for something next level. This is what it feels like when you’re reading a good book. With Dune: Part Two, you are transported to another world brimming with its own rules and it takes you by the hand and you’re led breathlessly through a war like no other.

