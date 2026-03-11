Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere – Disturbing and deplorable

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Louis Theroux has embarked on possibly his most dangerous adventure in Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere. Having decided in 2025 to embark on a journey into the treacherous world of the ‘Manosphere’, I don’t think I’ve ever been more intrigued by a Louis Theroux documentary.

The ‘Manosphere’ is a fascinating and disturbing place filled with delusional delinquents with dreams of dominating all around them. And Louis cracks that door open to showcase to general audiences how much you have to be aware of it so that your little ones don’t fall into its narcissistic orbit.

The promises these “men” offer are enticing: money, status, and women, all things you believe you want. What the ‘Manosphere’ does is further twist that mentality of success until it is a hateful dagger that will twist the minds of children, young men in particular, as well as hinder women of all ages. In Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, Louis picks several individuals and does what he does best: hand them a rope and let them hang themselves with it.

I’m livin’ for myself

There are several notable individuals in Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere. There is Sneako, who has been associated with Andrew Tate, Fuentes, and Clavicular due to their recent controversy in Miami. There’s Justin Waller, infamous for his thoughts on marriage. The one whom Louis focuses on though is Harrison Sullivan, aka HSTikkyTokky. This young “man” is the perfect example of a fragile male ego.

He welcomes Louis at the beginning of the documentary, but it’s clear he wants to try to protect himself. Filming Louis to ensure that his perspective is shown. Ultimately, it shows how immature and uninformed he is. They meet several times throughout the course of the documentary. As their relationship evolves and Harrison learns about Louis, the more erratic and defensive he becomes. There is a clear shift in the dynamic in each meeting. You can see Harrison visibly distance himself from Louis, similar to a wounded animal.

Unfortunately for all these individuals, Louis achieves what he set out to do: a larger audience will see them now. They will also see the deplorable acts they take part in for clout. It’s clear by the end of Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere that these “men” are modern-day pimps complete with stables of women they abuse. It’s depressing to come to the end of this film, though, as you hope that a lesson will be learned. That what these “men” teach is not worth the money it is printed on.

As a documentary this is one of the most enticing and disturbing pieces I’ve watched recently. It’s a cautionary tale of selling your soul for monetary gain. Buyer beware if you’re thinking about purchasing what these peddlers offer.

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