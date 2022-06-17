Netflix Announces new Irish production Bodkin to be filmed in Cork

Netflix, Higher Ground, and independent wiip studio announced the cast of Bodkin their first drama series today, which will start production in Cork next week. Will Forte, Robyn Cara, Siobhan Cullen, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley are set to star in the seven episode, darkly comedic thriller.

Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

We are ecstatic to partner with wiip for this wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each. This entire creative team – Jez, Alex, Nash, and the phenomenal cast led by Will Forte and Siobhan Cullen – will bring to life something very special and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world. Tonia Davis, Head of Film and Television – Higher Ground

Higher Ground is an American production company founded in 2018 by former United States President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. This will be their first scripted series. wiip are the independent studio behind recent HBO hit Mare of Easttown and Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

Cast includes: