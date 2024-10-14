Haunting Ulster Live: Ghoulishly charming

Reader Rating 0 Votes 5

These last couple of months have been pretty great for me regarding horror. There was the bizarre Longlegs, the surprisingly impressive Alien: Romulus and the utterly brilliant Strange Darling. Now heading into the spooky season I was lucky enough to receive a screener for Haunting Ulster Live. This horror mockumentary follows a fictional team in 1998 that is trying to discover the spooky goings-on within a house.

They’re a motley crew which includes a seasoned vet, a young up-and-comer and a lad who is a bit of a fool. Along this journey, they’re joined by an eccentric band of characters that make this 78-minute story packed to the gills with chills and thrills.

Haunted Ulster Live – Coming 1998

What starts off as a simple low-budget escapade into the 90s turns into something quite memorable. Haunted Ulster Live has a fantastic pace to it, peppered with the kind of charm Irish audiences will recognise, and adore, from the 90s. Starring Mark Claney and Aimee Richardson as Gerry and Michelle respectively Haunted Ulster Live finds these two in a situation they are not prepared for. There is something else in this house and it is fascinating as the layers of this story are peeled away.

What adds to this unnerving mystery is the human cast of characters. Though this is played up for laughs, for the most part, nothing is farcical. Characters like Robert, the man who believes in the science of the supernatural, may seem foolish but there is a heart to his character that wins you over. There is also Sinead, the woman who connects to the other side. If you’re like me and somewhat of a sceptic you may find her character annoying at first but much like Robert, by the end you’re not only engaged you’re worried for her.

Something deeper and darker

My favourite part of Haunted Ulster Live would have to be the lore that has been built here. There are rules and the film follows them well without getting bogged down by them, which is a trapping for most horrors I find. There is also an emotional core that helps the film build to its impressive climax. I’m also easily unnerved and don’t require high-budget monsters to scare me, which helps Haunted Ulster Live. It doesn’t rely on what you see, it’s more what you don’t, as well as what is implied.

I suppose what ultimately made Haunted Ulster Live so enjoyable for me was all the care that went into making it. The cast, the worldbuilding and the fact that I felt like I was watching something from my childhood that had a real sense of authenticity to it. Director Dominic O’Neill and his cast and crew have crafted a truly memorable film that I can’t recommend enough.

