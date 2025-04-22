Bradford/ West of Ireland 2025 Screen Producer Exchange Callout 

Bradford 2025, in partnership with Ardán, WRAP, and Screen Yorkshire, are seeking applications from producers to take part in a Bradford/West of Ireland Screen Producer Exchange programme. The intention of the exchange is to develop international relationships and opportunities between the Irish and UK producing community via learning and networking opportunities in Bradford and the West of Ireland.

What’s included?

The exchange will offer 4 Bradford-based producers & 3 West of Ireland-based producers a supported trip to the Creative Cities Convention in Bradford, UK and the Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland.

The programme will also have additional masterclasses (based in the UK) and supported networking with both cohort of producers.

Who can apply?

The opportunity will offer 4 places for Bradford-based producers who are working or living in the district and can show demonstrable links to the area, and 3 producers living or working in the Irish counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon or Sligo (within the WRAP region).

This is open to producers who have a minimum of one producer credit on a professional level production across film and TV (including externally funded short films), with the exception of one place in the Bradford cohort.

This place is specifically reserved for Black and Global Majority (see BFI definition here) applicants who may not yet have a professional screen producer credit and/or want to pivot from producing in other mediums. These applicants must be able to demonstrate a clear intention to move into producing for screen.

Application deadline: 12pm Tuesday 29 April

For further information, eligibility criteria and to apply, please click here.