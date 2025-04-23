Galway to host Animation Ireland’s Meitheal 2025 on May 23rd

Animation Ireland returns to Galway with Meitheal 2025, on Friday May 23rd. The annual day-long conference brings together Ireland’s animation industry and many of the biggest names from the international scene, as well as live action and creative media professionals and students from across Ireland.

Animation Ireland’s Meitheal 2025 will explore cutting-edge technology, investigate sustainability in AI, and dissect future animation content, platforming and audience trends. Panellists will examine shared global challenges and audiences will hear from inspirational industry innovators.

Hosted by Animation Ireland CEO Ronan McCabe and Chair of Animation Ireland, Moe Honan, this year’s exciting line-up of guest speakers and panellists will include Max Minor, Supervising Producer of the global smash hit series Common Side Effects; Patty Henry Robinson, VP of Production at Nickelodeon Animation; Dr. Patricia Scanlon, Chair of Ireland’s Artificial Intelligence Council and Ireland’s Artificial Intelligence Ambassador and world renowned Gen Z and A media strategist Jo Redfern.

Employing more than 2,500 highly skilled professionals across the island of Ireland, from Derry to Cork, animation is a core creative industry, worth tens of millions to the Irish economy, with 82% of Irish animation production as a result of Foreign Direct Investment.

Animation acts as a powerful agent in showcasing Ireland’s rich culture of artistic excellence and deep-rooted storytelling flair to the world. Irish animated content is enjoyed by children and adults in 182 countries worldwide. Irish animation studios and their workforces are in huge demand across the world, enormously valued for their creativity, craft, professionalism and commitment.

Recent productions made in Ireland by Irish studios, and many now distributed globally, include Maddie + Triggs (Turnip and Duck), Doodle Girl (Studio Meala), Urban Tails (Pink Kong Studios), Puffin Rock (Cartoon Saloon), Holt (Igloo Animations), Eva the Owlet (Brown Bag Films). Through the Section 481 Tax Credit, Ireland has been home to numerous international studio productions for the likes of Disney, Netflix and Apple, such as Transformers, The Cuphead Show, Fairly Odd Parents, My Little Pony, Grimsburg, Rick and Morty, and many more.

Registration for Animation Ireland’s Meitheal 2025 is now open at Eventbrite.ie. Attendance is free of charge and includes refreshments. The conference takes place on Friday May 23, at The Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill, Galway and runs from 9.30am to 5.00pm. See https://www.animationirelandmeitheal.ie/ for the full programme of events.

Animation Ireland Meitheal 2025 is made possible with the support of Screen Ireland as industry partner and the support of RTÉjr. With thanks to Coimisiún na Meán, Enterprise Ireland, Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet, Corpay, Northern Ireland Screen, TG4, Aon, Brophy Gillespie, Creative Europe Ireland, ERA, Gorilla Post Production, Menagerie Media Group, NTAA, Toon Boom Animation and Tyrell.