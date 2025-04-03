The Making of a Japanese – The beauty of childhood tinged with bitter pressure

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

From director Ema Ryan Yamazaki comes the documentary The Making of a Japanese. Following the students of an elementary school in Japan, Yamazaki puts the lens on the first and sixth graders of the school. Showcasing the everyday lives these children live in their formative years and how it differs from here in the West.

Being a child of both worlds Yamazaki has a unique perspective. She wishes to show if the structure these children live under puts them in a better or worse place than their Western peers, and I have to say it is a surprisingly emotional experience. I still remember the days of my junior infant years and I was never given the kind of responsibilities of these children. The first graders have to deal with separation anxiety as well as learning all kinds of new rules that will become the norm for them heading into the rest of their lives. In The Making of a Japanese, we follow Ayame, Kanata, and several others in first grade. These tiny titans learn much in the year we follow them and the pressure, in my opinion, can be intense at times.

The Making of a Japanese – I miss being a child

It starts off simple enough, stay in line going to and from class, though they do get reprimanded if they step even slightly out of place. Then the first graders dish out the lunches to each other, it’s a job that is rotated and it gives everyone an opportunity to be of use. Finally, at the end of the day, they will clean the classroom. This is just the beginning, as their first year continues more pressure is placed on them, culminating in several events throughout the year that showcase their prowess. Concerning Kanata, he is a genius. He has no troubles academically and all is well, until sports day. This is an event in Ireland that is just for fun. In Japan it is shown as something that is deeply significant for both the school’s and the students’ pride.

Though Kanata trains intensely (for a six-year-old), he can never achieve that coveted first place and The Making of a Japanese takes note. Showing there is an ingrained yearning for perfection within the children that is not completely healthy. His mother even tells him it’s okay, but this need is already there and it’s in ever student.

It’s a double-edged sword

When we shift to the sixth graders we meet Kihara. Kihara is a young man leaving childhood and heading into his teens. He misses the days when it was all so much simpler. When sports day rolls around he too finds himself having to perfect a particular routine in front of those he looks up to. It’s a lot of pressure. This pressure can even be found in the faculty of the school. One sixth-grade teacher, Endo, tries desperately to make sure his students are well prepared for the dangers of the world and even though he does an excellent job, he too almost crumbles under the pressure.

Thankfully, there is a balance here that Tamazaki finds, even if at times Japanese society itself doesn’t. These children and teachers understand the pressures and work together to achieve them. They are kind and understanding and offer helping hands when they are needed. There is still a sweetness to these childhoods. However, there is a worry that they are being snuffed out if a better balance is not found.

The cinematography and score of The Making of a Japanese matches the mood of the film well. They have a kind of whimsical nature to them as we watch the young children heading into school. Which then turns melancholic as the older children head out into the bigger world.

The Making of a Japanese is just one of many films being shown at this year’s Japanese Film Festival. Follow the link to book your tickets and enjoy.

