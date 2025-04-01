Four Mothers – A Celebration of Irish Mammies

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out this week in Irish cinemas is Four Mothers directed and written by Darren Thorton. A film I would describe as an ode to Irish mammies and what they’ve given up for us and what we owe to them. Four Mothers stars James McArdle, Fionnula Flanagan, Paddy Glynn, Dearbhla Molloy, and Stella McCusker. The film follows Edward, an author who is about to break America with his latest book. Unfortunately breaking America means potentially leaving his mother Alma (Flanagan) behind and she is dependent on Edward after having a serious stroke.

Struggling with the decision to leave her in a home for two weeks, his situation is not helped when his friends leave their respective mothers with him so that they can go on a massive holiday. Left with these four mothers under his care, Edward begins to come to terms with the issue of not putting himself ahead of others.

More mothers, more problems

Four Mothers is part of that genre that I believe Irish films excel at, mothers and sons and the issues that can be found within their relationship. What makes this film so great are the relationships at its centre. Edward and Alma have a great dynamic. He knows his mother so well and goes above and beyond for her. Even though there are hurt feelings simmering underneath the surface. Alma is deeply attached to her son, and as she learns about new aspects about him throughout the course of the film she has to realise she doesn’t know him as well as she believed. It’s a harsh learning experience for her.

Flanagan has a hard task ahead of her as she can only emote facially how she feels. Alma can no longer talk due to her stroke and has limited movement, so Flanagan has a pad that generates words for her. She succeeds at portraying a proud woman who is still finding her situation difficult. McArdle and Flanagan bounce off each other well, culminating in an emotionally resonant scene in the third act.

Start taking care of myself

The rest of the cast, primarily the mothers, are all developed well. They all have their quirks, Rosey (Glynn) is overly talkative, Maude (McCusker) has a strange habit of going to funerals that she has no reason to go to, and Jean (Molloy) is closed off and somewhat combative. Throughout the course of the film, James cares for these women and is there for them as they go through their daily schedules. Over the three days he’s with them he learns about their lives and it helps him to understand what he might end up like if he doesn’t take better care of himself.

It’s a powerful lesson that these women had to live through to teach both James and us. And that is what makes Four Mothers so compelling. The film’s understanding of the simple things we take for granted. We need to relax, and stop pushing ourselves so hard. Try and find what makes us happy, whether it be a purpose, a place, or a person. It’s funny Four Mothers is at times quite predictable, but it’s a natural predictability. The events that happen to Edward in this film are believable and so the film also feels quite grounded because of that.

Four Mothers is a celebration of the mothers in our lives and I highly recommend you go and see it with your mammy in tow.

