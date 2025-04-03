The Japanese Film Festival Ireland 25 is here

The Japanese Film Festival Ireland returns for its 16th edition this month, bringing a selection of new and classic Japanese films to screens across Ireland.

Ireland’s only truly national film festival will showcase 16 films this year, from festival favourites to the latest anime features. The festival will run until April 26th, with screenings in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Sligo, Waterford, Dundalk, Wexford, Bray and – for the first time – Ballina. Every year, the festival is growing and it is an impressive feat.

This year’s selection includes the delightful fish-out-of-water time travel comedy A Samurai in Time, which last month took home Best Film at the Japan Academy Film Awards. The darkly comic character study Teki Cometh, meanwhile, won three of the top prizes at last year’s Tokyo International Film Festival, including Best Film.



Other acclaimed films and international festival favourites screening during the festival include Cloud, the new thriller from Kiyoshi Kurosawa; the profound All the Long Nights from director Sho Miyake (Small, Slow but Steady); and Living in Two Worlds, a sensitive and heartfelt portrait of a young man’s experiences growing up with Deaf parents.

Cottontail, meanwhile, brings together actor Lily Franky (Shoplifters) and Ireland’s own Ciarán Hinds for a moving drama about one Japanese widower’s trip to England to fulfil his late wife’s final wish. Those looking for a unique insight into Japanese society & culture should check out the documentary The Making of a Japanese, which follows a group of Tokyo elementary school students over the course of a year, and the charming comedy-drama Takano Tofu.

Anime fans won’t want to miss this year’s selection of new anime films: Ghost Cat Anzu, Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window, City Hunter: Angel Dust and Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon. We’re also excited to present two classic anime titles: Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved debut feature Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, and the vibrant and playful Tekkonkinkreet.

In Dublin, there will be a presentation of 1968’s The Snow Woman, based on a famous ghost story recounted by Dublin-raised Lafcadio Hearn in his classic Kwaidan collection. This screening will tie in with the 175th anniversary of Hearn’s birth, along with the ongoing exhibition celebrating his work which has been taking place nationally (currently in Dublin’s Farmleigh Gallery). The screening will be preceded by a short introduction introducing the audience to Hearn’s life and work.

Ticketing links and full listings are now available at www.jff.ie. Ticket sales information for screenings is available from each participating venue.

The Embassy of Japan and access>CINEMA are the co-organisers of the Festival.

H.E. Mr. Junji Shimada, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland, said: “It brings me great joy to see Ireland’s keen interest in Japanese cinema. The 2025 Japanese Film Festival boasts an impressive 16 films at 9 locations across Ireland. “From the classic horror ‘The Snow Woman,’ which comes from the writings of Ireland’s very own Lafcadio Hearn, to the time travel comedy ‘A Samurai in Time,’ this year’s festival surely has something for everyone in Ireland.” Maeve Cooke, director of access>CINEMA, said: “This year marks the 16th year of the festival and our collaboration with the Embassy of Japan. JFF 25 will bring the latest Japanese films to audiences across Ireland, alongside a selection of classic titles.



“Whether you’re a JFF regular or have never been before, we look forward to welcoming you to this year’s screenings. As ever, the festival has an exciting range of titles to choose from. Whether you’re looking for the latest anime, festival favourites or an insight into Japanese culture & society, this year’s programme has something for everyone.”

JFF 2025 Screening Schedule:

Wexford

Wexford Arts Centre: April 1 and 8

Galway

Eye Cinema: April 9-12

Dublin

Light House Cinema: April 10-17

Cork

The GATE Screen @ Arc Cinema: April 11-17

Triskel Christchurch: April 21-23

Sligo

Sligo Film Society @ The Model Arts Centre: April 10

Wicklow

Mermaid Arts Centre Bray: April 14

Mayo

Ballina Arts Centre: April 15

Louth

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk: April 18

Waterford

Garter Lane Arts Centre: April 22, 25 and 26

Every year I find myself deeply excited for the eclectic mix of films shown at the Japanese Film Festival and it looks like they’re resting on their laurels this year. With so many locations and screenings, everyone can enjoy what this festival offers all across Ireland.

