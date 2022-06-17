Galway Film Fleadh 2022 announces 3 more films from female filmmakers

In advance of launching the complete 2022 line-up next week, the Galway Film Fleadh has revealed that 32 of the new films featured in this year’s selection will be from debut feature directors. Coincidentally, 32 is also the number of new features from women directors at this year’s event, comprising 45% of the overall selection.

Included in the film selection is Antonia Campbell-Hughes’ debut feature It Is In Us All. Making its Irish premiere at the Fleadh after debuting at SXSW, It Is In Us All is a complex psychological drama, starring Cosmo Jarvis (Calm With Horses) and Claes Bang (The Northman, Dracula), which follows a formidable and careless man who is forced to confront his self-destructive core when a violent car crash involving a sexually charged boy who epitomises life, challenges him to face his truth. The film also stars Rhys Mannion is a terrific debut performance.

Campbell-Hughes is a highly acclaimed and award winning actress known for her leading roles in Kelly + Victor (2012), 3096 Days (2013), The Other Side of Sleep (2011) and Jane Campions Bright Star (2009). She is currently co-writing dramedy Good Grief with Dolly Wells and Lucia, a biopic of Lucia Joyce. She is also set to write and direct Lynott an upcoming adaptation of Philomenta Lynott’s memoir, My Boy.

Cosmo Jarvis in It Is In Us All

Director Ciara Nic Chormaic will be World Premiering her most recent documentary Clouded Reveries / Aisling Trí Néallaibh. Clouded Reveries is an intimate exploration of acclaimed author Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s world and creative process. It is a film about memories, motherhood and the mysterious nature of creativity. Captured through intimate performances of her own work and in-depth interviews, the film reveals Ní Ghríofa’s creative impulses, and journeys with her to the heart of her inspiration: her homeplace in Co. Clare.

Nic Chormaic’s other works include Skin+Soul (2020) which explores the world and work of the iconic fashion photographer Perry Ogden, and she wrote, directed and produced the documentary series Snáithe for TG4, exploring identity, patronage and perception in the story of Irish fashion.

Clouded Reveries

Returning to the Fleadh with her first feature, director Kathryn Ferguson will present the Irish premiere of her Sundance debut Nothing Compares. The film charts Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom. Focusing onSinéad’s prophetic words and deeds across a five-year period (1987 – 1992), Nothing Compares presents an authored, cinematic portrait of a musical icon through a contemporary feminist lens.

Ferguson’s other works include: Taking the Waters which was nominated for Best Irish Short Documentary at Galway in 2018. After ten years of working on short form documentary based work centred on identity, gender politics and community, Nothing Compares is her first feature documentary.

Sinéad O’Connor in Nothing Compares

As ever, the Fleadh is a festival of discovery and a launching pad for new filmmaking talent. We’re also excited to celebrate women creatives and their uncompromising, original artistic visions. We’re opening with Emer Reynold’s drama debut Joyride. And as well as the film selections, there will be events with Women in Film and Television Ireland, Raising Films and X-Pollinator.” William Fitzgerald, Director of Programming – Galway Film Fleadh

Galway Film Fleadh is deeply committed to showcasing and promoting the wonderful talented women working across the film industry and supporting a range of films and events highlighting diversity and inclusion at this year’s Fleadh. Dr Annie Doona, Chair – Galway Film Fleadh

For screening times and tickets for the above films, see www.galwayfilmfleadh.com or contact Town Hall Theatre box office on 091 569 777.

The Programme Launch for the 34th Galway Film Fleadh takes place on Tuesday June 21st at 6pm in the Galmont Hotel in Galway. The line-up will also be available online.

The Galway Film Fleadh is supported by the Arts Council, Failte Ireland, Screen Ireland and Galway City Council.