Irish production company to bring new feature film to Korean festival market

Kildare-based production company Prelude Content has announced that their feature film Left Hand Of The Devil, currently in development, has been selected for NAFF Project Market at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea in July.

Left Hand Of The Devil tells the story of Cassandra, a black Irish woman living in Japan, who must learn Bōjutsu so she can exact revenge on the vicious Yakuza crime-boss who cut off her arm and murdered her family.

Prelude Content was established in 2021 by writer/producer Paul FitzSimons and Left Hand Of The Devil will be their first feature film.

I’m thrilled to be making such an exciting and progressive film, the story of a black Irish woman bringing the fight to the Japanese mob. Paul FitzSimons, Producer – Prelude Content

The film is based on the upcoming graphic novel from acclaimed writer Victor Santos. Santos’s previous novel Polar was adapted into a feature film for Netflix, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and a sequel was recently announced.

This is the first time I have worked on a graphic novel that is, at the same time, being adapted into a feature film,. It is the combined vision of an international team, coming together to tell this epic and emotional story of revenge and redemption. Victor Santos, Author

Left Hand Of The Devil is a Japanese, Irish and UK co-production. The script is written by Japanese writer/director Mutsumi Kameyama and English writer/producer Anthony Alleyne.

I have a few features on my slate. But none of them are as exceptional as Left Hand Of The Devil. Anthony Alleyne, Writer/Co-Producer

Kameyama, whose previous film 12 Months Of Kai won over 10 international awards, will also direct.

One of my aims, is to make an action movie that reflects a fantastic yet realistic view of Japan. Mutsumi Kameyama, Writer/Director

Kameyama and FitzSimons will meet global film financiers, distributors and other industry leaders during the three-day BIFAN Industry Gathering in Bucheon, South Korea, 9th–12th July.

More information about Left Hand Of The Devil can be found at preludecontent.com/film.