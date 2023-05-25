Sunshine and Stars at the Opening Party of the 14th Fastnet Film Festival in Schull

The Fastnet Film Festival launched last night Wednesday 24th of May at Arran St East in Schull, West Cork. Speakers at the event were Greg Dyke and Cork County Mayor Danny Collins. Also, in attendance to celebrate the festival’s opening were this year’s special guest Aidan Quinn, James Martin from the Oscar-winning film ‘An Irish Goodbye’, Catherine Clinch from An Cailin Ciún, Shimmy Marcus and Sarah Hone from Bow Street, Gerard Stembridge, and many more.

Over 300 film enthusiasts soaked up the sunshine and the atmosphere, enjoying live music from Stuart Wilde and the Birdmen. Rising Sons Larger and Longueville House Cider was flowing as was the conversation on film and delicious West Cork produce was in plenty supply. Schull is definitely the place to be and be seen this week, right through to the Wrap Party with music from the incredible Dogtail Soup on Sunday night.

Volunteers Jade Segrillo, Benjamin Rupprecht, Rob and Shannon Corrigan at the opening of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo

Several exciting participating guests at the festival will include Lenny Abrahamson, Ed Guiney, Eanna Hardwicke, Nancy Harris, Carmel Winters plus many more film experts who will be on the scene in Schull for the duration of the festival. Also, featured at the festival will be in excess of 200+ short films, 10 feature-length films, outdoor cinema, live music, a Focus on Ukrainian Film, Irish Day on Cape Clear and Oscar-winning Tom Berkeley and Ross White will be the host of the now famous Film Quiz, no prizes just the filmmakers’ reputations at stake!

The festival which runs each year over the last weekend in May in Schull, West Cork will host a series of Seminars, Masterclasses and Workshops covering, Action Filming, Directing, Acting, Casting, Auditioning, Foley Artistry, Shorts to Feature, Financing your film and more. Fringe events include Live Music, Drama, Family Entertainment, Café Viewing all over town and high quality, Free Family Entertainment for all.

Check it out: www.fastnetfilmfestival.com