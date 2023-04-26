Bloomsday Film Festival announces new sponsor

The Bloomsday Film Festival enters its fourth year this year and is delighted to bring on board a new sponsor, Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey, to support the unique festival experience – blending film and literature in celebration of James Joyce’s relationship with cinema.

The film festival is run in partnership with the Bloomsday Festival and the James Joyce Centre and proudly showcases innovative filmmakers who seek to push the craft forward, as Joyce did so greatly within his own craft, literature.

Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskeys is inspired by the golden era of Irish whiskey, pot still distillation and the creative thinkers and artists, such as James Joyce that define Irish culture.

As part of the new sponsorship agreement, Writers’ Tears will provide a cash prize of €1000 to the winner of the Best Overall Short Film in addition to a limited-edition bottle of Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary edition whiskey.

The limited, collector’s edition bottle was launched to commemorate the centenary of one of the world’s most renowned literary works – James Joyce’s Ulysses. Designed by Studio Minerva of London, the bottle features a striking screen-print and line drawing of Sweny’s Pharmacy, which Joyce himself visited in 1904 and features in Episode 5 of Ulysses.

Winners in all other categories will also receive a Writers’ Tears gift in addition to the Bloomsday Film Festival special award.

Speaking about the new partnership, award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Bloomsday Film Festival Tommy Creagh commented:

“We are over the moon to have Writers’ Tears sponsoring us this year. Their celebration of the Golden Age of Irish Whiskey and Irish Literature in their brand couldn’t be more in line with what we ourselves are celebrating with the film festival. We can’t wait for audiences to enjoy tasting some quality Irish Whiskey while watching some quality films.” Tommy Creagh, founder of Bloomsday Film Festival

Bernard Walsh, Creator of Writers’ Tears and Managing Director of Walsh Whiskey, added: “James Joyce’s legacy has had a profound effect across the globe, throughout both literature and film. We are proud to support this fantastic festival, which celebrates the innovative filmmakers of a new generation, who, similar to Joyce and Writers’ Tears, are pushing the boundaries of their craft.”

The festival kicks off on Sunday 11th June with an Opening Gala event in the stunning period surroundings of the James Joyce Centre on North Great George’s Street with Writers’ Tears drinks reception.

Throughout the week, the Bloomsday Film Festival will present an eclectic programme of events at various Dublin city venues interspersed by Writers’ Tears whiskey tastings and receptions. A selection of the best Joycean and literary short films, features and documentaries will be screened, in addition to poetry, experimental films and Dublin set works.

The festival culminates on Bloomsday, Friday 16th June with an Award Ceremony where Writers’ Tears will present the award for Best Overall Short Film.

All films will then be available to view online from Friday 16th until Sunday 19th June.

Film submissions are now open – Go to https://filmfreeway.com/BloomsdayFilmFestival for more information and to submit your film and to get 20% off submission fee use this code BFFPROMOEF2023

You can keep up to date with the Bloomsday Film Festival on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter and You Tube