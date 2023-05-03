Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

It’s time for the swansong kids. That’s right, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here and it’s time to say goodbye to this particular group of misfits. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees our heroes on the most perilous of quests, saving a friend’s life.

It’s no secret I haven’t been a fan of Marvel’s output over the last couple of years. Their quality has ranged from fine to outright disappointment. With regards to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 however, I can say wholeheartedly this is the best MCU film in a very long time. It’s secret? This is James Gunn’s film for better and for worse. If you’re a fan of this director’s style, you are in for an absolute treat. There is a signature style, a distinct look and an impressive vision for these characters and the galaxy they find themselves thrown into.

Honestly what has made these characters so great, and what is likely the reason they endure better than the rest of the MCU is that they feel far more relatable and human than any other. Everybody is broken and in this film we see them try and achieve closure in each of their lives.

At the centre of this story is Rocket and honestly Cooper is giving an awards-worthy performance. He’s especially great when he is in scenes with the villain of the piece, the High Evolutionary played by the impressive Chukwudi Iwuji. Iwuji brings such a monstrous presence to the film. Gunn gives this character an unapologetic motivation and it makes him so detestable.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Knock it off!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t perfect though. Much like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there are a lot of jokes and not everything lands. Also, there are a few too many mic-drop moments. Thankfully the film’s soundtrack and score are almost pitch-perfect. The film is also overstuffed. There is so much going on and it can be overwhelming.

The strange “problem” with this is, I don’t know what I would cut from the film. One of my favourite parts of the film, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), is brilliant but as I was discussing the film with a friend I realised he could be lifted from the film. Also, the action is phenomenal, it’s got some of the most distinct and visually engaging action scenes in MCU history. There is a corridor fight that feels ripped from a comic book.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gives us a fitting closure to these characters. It’s not clean, it’s messy, bittersweet and it’s wonderful. Just be aware that this is quite an intense film, dealing with heady topics and powerful emotional beats. It could easily overwhelm the young ones in your life.

