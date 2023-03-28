Competition: Win tickets to a preview screening of new Irish sci-fi LOLA

With thanks to Break Out Pictures we have chances to win 2 tickets to the preview of the new sci-fi film LOLA screening on Tuesday, April 4th at 7pm at the Pálás Cinema in Galway and on Wednesday, April 5th at 7pm in Light House Cinema with a Q&A afterwards with writer & director Andrew Legge.

Just comment below with which city you prefer to enter.

In 1941, music-loving sisters Thomasina (Emma Appleton, Everything I Know About Love) and Martha (Stefanie Martini, Prime Suspect 1973) build a machine called LOLA which can intercept broadcasts from the future. While the sisters initially use the machine for small ventures like becoming the first fans of 1970s music, they soon realise that it may hold the key to defeating the Nazis. LOLA proves to be massively effective in shifting the tide of the war, but as Thomasina begins to become carried away with the level of power the machine holds over the future, the sisters soon discover the world-altering consequences of their actions.

Featuring original music by Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy and shot on 16mm and 35mm film stock, LOLA is directed by Andrew Legge from a script he co-wrote with Angeli Macfarlane (Death of a President) with 16 and 35mm photography by Oona Menges. LOLA also stars Rory Fleck Byrne (This Is Going to Hurt), Aaron Monaghan (Assassin’s Creed), and Hugh O’Conor (Chocolat).

Produced by Alan Maher and John Wallace for Cowtown Pictures, with support of Screen Ireland, Ffilm Cymru, and Head Gear Films. Co-Produced by Alice Lusher andCatryn Ramasut, executive producers Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, Sophie Green, Dearbhla Regan, Bizzy Day, Andrew Legge, and Danielle Ryan.

“Lola is a sophisticated piece of science-fiction. Legge’s debut is a conversation-starting whirl through philosophy and strategy. LOLA is simply breath-taking” The Hollywood News

“Immensely Clever…… A Masterful Pastiche” Indie Wire

“By turns enchanting and heartbreaking” Eye For Film