Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons, it’s an incredible tabletop game that has captured the imagination of players of all ages for decades. With your imagination as your main weapon, as well as a decent understanding of maths, a game of Dungeons & Dragons could go for one night or years, depending on your commitment. There are literally endless possibilities within this game. The films, on the other hand, have been less than stellar. I still feel the sting of the 2000 entry: Dungeons & Dragons. 23 years later and Paramount Pictures and eOne have released a new entry starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis, known as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows Edgin (Pine) and Holga (Rodriguez), two thieves trying to help sort out Edgin’s life. After a massive blunder during a heist, they are sent off to prison away from Edgin’s daughter, Kira, who both Edgin and Holga love. After two years they masterfully escape from the prison. Unfortunately, Kira is still out of reach and the only way to reunite with her is to bring down a corrupt lord, steal tons of treasure and maybe even save the world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an absolutely brilliant film. From its charming cast to its innovative action set pieces, it is a lot of fun. What is quite impressive is that the film doesn’t rely heavily on action. There are actually only three or four major set pieces within the film. What makes the film so great is its charming cast of characters. Pine and Rodriguez have a compelling back-and-forth, coming across as a sweet brother/sister duo. Justice Smith’s down-and-out sorcerer Simon is quite sweet.

He’s often elevated in scenes thanks to his connection to Pine’s Edgin, who is a constant and genuine cheerleader. Then there’s Sophia Lillis’ Doric. She’s a tiefling who does not trust humans. Of the whole cast, she has the least interesting backstory. She makes up for this with some of the most interesting action scenes though. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the MVP of the film, which comes in the shape of Regé-Jean Page’s Xenk. He has some of the best character moments within the film with his cutting and memorable quips.

Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley know how to set up scenes that are visually captivating. Doric has a phenomenal scene that utilises her shape-shifting abilities with outstanding results. On top of that, the action combines with the humour of the writing well. This gives a lot of the scenes a distinct and compelling flavour.

Ultimately, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a compelling film and love letter to the wildness of adventures. It may be a smidge too long, but with its loveable characters, you’re okay when the party goes on a little too long.

