Irish Film and Television Academy announces 2026 IFTA Awards nominations

The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced the nominations for the 2026 IFTA Awards, honouring excellence in Irish film and drama across 29 categories, with Cork-set drama Christy leading the film field on 14 nominations. The 23rd anniversary ceremony will take place on Friday, February 20th, 2026, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the second year in a row by comedian, actor and broadcaster Kevin McGahern.

The awards celebrate outstanding work across film, drama, documentary, shorts and craft, with Deloitte again acting as official vote scrutineer.

Ciarán Hinds will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to cinema and television.

What a superb lineup of Nominees this year shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards. This incredible showcase of work reinforces the fact that Irish talent is truly amongst the best in the world, working both in front and behind the camera across the globe. We look forward to rewarding their work and achievements at the Ceremony on February 20th. Áine Moriarty, CEO – Irish Film and Television Academy

The event is funded by Screen Ireland and Coimisiún na Meán and will welcome Irish and international guests, with full ceremony details, presenters and Rising Star nominees to follow.

Best Film and leading titles

The six Best Film nominees are Aontas, Blue Moon, Christy, Four Mothers, Saipan and Steve.

Christy, set in Cork and following a young man finding independence after leaving the foster system, scores 14 nominations, including Best Film, debut feature director Brendan Canty, first-time screenplay nominee Alan O’Gorman, and first-time acting nominees Daniel Power, Emma Willis and Jamie Forde.

Saipan, dramatising the infamous clash in Irish soccer history, earns 12 nominations, including Lead Actor nods for Éanna Hardwicke and Steve Coogan as Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy, and recognition for directors Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn and composers David Holmes and Brian Irvine.

Richard Linklater’s Ireland-shot Blue Moon, set around the Broadway opening night of Oklahoma and following songwriter Lorenz Harte, receives 8 nominations, with Irish talent recognised in costume, production design and other crafts, plus a Supporting Actor nomination for Andrew Scott and international nods for Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley.

Four Mothers lands 7 nominations as Darren and Colin Thornton return to IFTA with a touching and comic family drama, featuring a Lead Actress nomination for Fionnula Flanagan and an International Actor nomination for James McArdle.

Irish-language heist drama Aontas secures 6 nominations, including Best Film and acting nods for Carrie Crowley, Brid Brennan and Seán T. Ó Meallaigh, as well as recognition for writer-director Sarah Gordon, co-writer Damian McCann and composer Daithí Ó Drónaí.

Drama, international and first-time nominees

Best Drama nominees are Blue Lights, Leonard and Hungry Paul, Trespasses, The Walsh Sisters, Wednesday Season 2 and The Young Offenders.

Lead Actor – Drama nominees are Anthony Boyle (House of Guinness), Pierce Brosnan (MobLand), Domhnall Gleeson (The Paper), Martin McCann (Blue Lights), Aaron Monaghan (Hidden Assets) and Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders).

Lead Actress – Drama nominees are Niamh Algar (The Iris Affair), Caitríona Balfe (Outlander), Siobhán Cullen (Obituary), Louisa Harland (The Walsh Sisters), Nora-Jane Noone (Hidden Assets) and Lola Petticrew (Trespasses).

International Film nominees are Bugonia, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Palestine ’36, Sentimental Value and Sinners.

International Actor nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), James McArdle (Four Mothers), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

International Actress nominees: Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Margaret Qualley (Blue Moon), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another).

Seven first-time IFTA acting nominees are recognised: Daniel Power, Emma Willis and Jamie Forde (Christy), Cal O’Driscoll (Video Nasty), Louisa Harland (The Walsh Sisters), Eleanor O’Brien (Báite) and Katherine Devlin (Blue Lights).

Writing, directing and craft highlights

There is a record number of women nominated in directing categories, including Rachel Carey (Obituary), Megan K Fox (Video Nasty), Oonagh Kearney (The Au Pair), Mia Mullarkey (Hidden Assets), Aisling Walsh (Showkids), debut feature director Myrid Carten (A Want in Her), and Lisa Barros D’Sa, who co-directs Saipan with Glenn Leyburn.

Male directing nominees include debut filmmakers Brendan Canty (Christy) and Edwin Mullane & Adam O’Keeffe (Horseshoe), alongside Lorcan Finnegan (The Surfer), Ruán Magan (Báite) and Hugh O’Conor (Showkids).

Feature script nominees are Sarah Gordon & Damian McCann (Aontas), Maggie O’Farrell & Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Alan O’Gorman (Christy), Sheena Lambert (Báite), Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton (Four Mothers) and Enda Walsh (Die My Love).

Key craft races include:

Cinematography: Robbie Ryan (Bugonia), Colm Hogan (Christy), Seamus McGarvey (Die My Love), Piers McGrail (Saipan), Suzie Lavelle (Severance).

Editing: Helen Sheridan (Blue Lights), Allyn Quigley (Christy), Ben Yeates (House of Guinness), John Murphy & Gavin Buckley (Saipan), Tony Cranstoun (The Surfer).

Costume Design: Consolata Boyle (Blue Moon), Hannah Bury (Christy), Joan O’Cleary (Four Mothers), Lara Campbell (Saipan), Joanne O’Brien (Video Nasty).

Original Music: Daithí Ó Drónaí (Aontas and Christy), Eimear Noone & Craig Stuart Garfinkle (Báite), David Holmes & Brian Irvine (Saipan), Die Hexen (Video Nasty).

Production Design: Susie Cullen & Kevin Downey (Blue Moon), Martin Goulding (Christy), John Leslie (Saipan), Philip Murphy & Neville Gaynor (Wednesday), Tara O’Reilly (Video Nasty).

George Morrison Feature Documentary nominees are A Want in Her, The Essence of Eva, Listen To The Land Speak, Sanatorium, Testimony and Útoipe Cheilteach.

Short film nominees for the Redbreast Short Film Award are The Ban, No Mean City, No Time Wasters, Nostalgie, Punt and Three Keenings, with animated shorts Éiru, Inside, The Valley Sings, Rerooted and Retirement Plan also recognised.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FILM

Aontas

Blue Moon

Christy

Four Mothers

Saipan

Steve

DIRECTOR – FILM

Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn – Saipan

Brendan Canty – ChristyMyrid Carten – A Want in Her

Lorcan Finnegan – The Surfer

Ruán Magan – Báite

Edwin Mullane, Adam O’Keeffe – Horseshoe

SCRIPT FILM

Sarah Gordon, Damian McCann – Aontas

Maggie O’Farrell, Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Alan O’Gorman – Christy

Sheena Lambert – Báite

Darren Thornton, Colin Thornton – Four Mothers

Enda Walsh – Die My Love

LEAD ACTOR – FILM

Steve Coogan – Saipan

Daniel Day-Lewis – Anemone

Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player

Éanna Hardwicke – Saipan

Cillian Murphy – Steve

Daniel Power – Christy

LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Carolyn Bracken – Horseshoe

Carrie Crowley – Aontas

Fionnula Flanagan – Four Mothers

Eleanor O’Brien – Báite

Fiona Shaw – Hot Milk

SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

Liam Cunningham – Palestine 36

Jamie Forde – ChristyPaul Mescal – Hamnet

Diarmuid Noyes – Christy

Seán T. Ó Meallaigh – Aontas

Andrew Scott – Blue Moon

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

Brid Brennan – Aontas

Kerry Condon – F1

Sarah Greene – Trad

Dearbhla Molloy – Four Mothers

Kerry Condon – Train Dreams

Emma Willis – Christy

DRAMA CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA

Blue Lights

Leonard and Hungry Paul

Trespasses

The Walsh Sisters

Wednesday S2

The Young Offenders

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Rachel Carey – Obituary

Megan K Fox – Video Nasty

Oonagh Kearney – The Au Pair

Mia Mullarkey – Hidden Assets

Hugh O’Conor – Showkids

Aisling Walsh – Miss Austen

SCRIPT DRAMA

Peter Foott – The Young OffendersAilbhe Keogan – Trespasses

Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson – Blue Lights

Cara Loftus – Hidden Assets

Stefanie Preissner – The Walsh Sisters

Hugh Travers – Video Nasty

LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Anthony Boyle – House of Guinness

Pierce Brosnan – MobLand

Domhnall Gleeson – The Paper

Martin McCann – Blue Lights

Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Assets

Alex Murphy – The Young Offenders

LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Niamh Algar – The Iris Affair

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Siobhán Cullen – Obituary

Louisa Harland – The Walsh Sisters

Nora-Jane Noone – Hidden Assets

Lola Petticrew – Trespasses

SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Jack Gleeson – House of Guinness

Cal O’Driscoll – Video Nasty

Dónall Ó Héalai – Hidden Assets

Fionn O’Shea – House of Guinness

Aidan Quinn – The Walsh Sisters

Chris Walley – The Young Offenders

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Ruth Bradley – Slow Horses

Katherine Devlin – Blue Lights

Danielle Galligan – House of Guinness

Alison Oliver – Task

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Palestine ’36

Sentimental Value

Sinners

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

James McArdle – Four Mothers

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Margaret Qualley – Blue Moon

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

DOCUMENTARY & SHORT FILM CATEGORIES

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

A Want in Her

The Essence of Eva

Listen To The Land Speak

Sanatorium

Testimony

Útoipe Cheilteach

Redbreast

SHORT FILM AWARD

The Ban

No Mean City

No Time Wasters

Nostalgie

Punt

Three Keenings

ANIMATED SHORT

Éiru

Inside, The Valley Sings

Rerooted

Retirement Plan

CRAFT CATEGORIES

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bugonia – Robbie Ryan

Christy – Colm Hogan

Die My Love – Seamus McGarvey

Saipan – Piers McGrail

Severance – Suzie Lavelle

CASTING

Christy – Amy Rowan

Four Mothers – Louise Kiely

The Rainmaker – Emma Gunnery

Ready Or Not – Maureen Hughes

Saipan – Aine O’Sullivan

COSTUME DESIGN

Blue Moon – Consolata Boyle

Christy – Hannah Bury

Four Mothers – Joan O’Cleary

Saipan – Lara Campbell

Video Nasty – Joanne O’Brien

EDITING

Blue Lights – Helen Sheridan

Christy – Allyn Quigley

House of Guinness – Ben Yeates

Saipan – John Murphy, Gavin Buckley

The Surfer – Tony Cranstoun

Sculpted by Aimee MAKE-UP & HAIR

Blue Moon – Linda Gannon, Liz Byrne

Christy – Jennie Readman, Edwina Kelly

Saipan – Polly McKay

Trespasses – Natalie Reid

Wednesday – Lynn Johnston

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Aontas – Daithí Ó Drónaí

Báite – Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle

Christy – Daithí Ó Drónaí

Saipan – David Holmes, Brian Irvine

Video Nasty – Die Hexen

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Blue Moon – Susie Cullen, Kevin Downey

Christy – Martin Goulding

Saipan – John Leslie

Wednesday – Philip Murphy, Neville Gaynor

Video Nasty – Tara O’Reilly

SOUND

Anemone – Steve Fanagan

Blue Moon – Hugh Fox

Saipan – Tim Harrison, Andrew Graham, Paul Maynes

The Surfer – Aza Hand

Video Nasty – Patrick Downey

VFX