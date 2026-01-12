Back to the Past – An unexpected delight

Reader Rating 1 Vote 3.5

Out right now in cinemas is Back to the Past, a film 24 years in the making, thanks to a fascinating legacy. In 2001, Step into the Past premiered on Chinese television. It was a historical sci-fi action series which told the story of Hong Siu-lung (Louis Koo), a man who time-travels into the past and inadvertently creates a historic monster. It ran for 40 episodes and ended with a surprisingly intense stinger.

Now 24 years later, Back to the Past has entered cinemas and with it comes the next chapter in the storied life of Hong Siu-lung.

I have to say, I knew nothing about Back to the Past’s past. I knew nothing of its legacy and what it meant to Chinese audiences. Back to the Past gives a brief catch-up to audiences in the first few minutes of the film. It’s a clever idea that allows an ease into the narrative for non-fans, and it works for the most part. It supplies us with key details that we need to know going in, even if it leaves out some of the nuances that would help us appreciate the relationships within Back to the Past.

The narrative of Back to the Past is a simple continuation of Step into the Past. It’s been 20 years since the finale of the series, and a group from Hong’s time heads to the past so that they can usurp the Qin Emperor and rule China. Hong must stop them before they kill his old friend and do irreparable damage to history.

I never said it before, but thank you

Back to the Past is a lot of fun, from the silly humour to the impressive action choreography, there is a lot to enjoy in this film. The problem with the film is that it gets lost in reintroducing every character, introducing the new characters and then having them clash. It feels all too fast and unearned.

There’s not enough focus to give the weight of what is happening to these characters. Several characters were completely unnecessary and took away from the narrative, as well as the more important characters. The film also meandered from set piece to set piece at times, once again dulling the impact of what was happening. At times, the CGI on show was questionable; thankfully, it wasn’t often.

Back to the Past started off strong enough, but by the second act, I felt it losing steam; however, when the third act kicked in, I was all in. This came down to the narrative, surprising me with a tonal shift that I did not see coming, something which I believe was in the original series. On top of that, the film had an incredible pairing with Hong Siu-lung and his one-time student turned tyrannical Emperor Chiu Poon (Raymond Lam).

Their chemistry together is heartbreakingly familiar. Throughout the course of Step into the Past, Hong tutored this young man and unknowingly birthed the first Emperor of China, the man Chiu Poon became, who is both revered and despised, and Hong feels responsible for every life lost in Chiu Poon’s quest for ultimate domination. Meanwhile, there is Chiu Poon, a man who fought hard for everything he has earned and misses his mentor, unaware that his mentor houses his undoing. And when the climax of the Back to the Past hits, it hits hard. I found myself in tears and appreciated the 25-year legacy of this story.

Though it is by no means a perfect story and it falters at several points, Back to the Past is a love letter to fans of Step into the Past, and a film that gave this non-fan an entertaining evening. It also taught me some fun facts about Chinese history.

